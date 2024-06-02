Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Hangtown Motocross Classic
News
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 8
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 9
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sat Jun 15
News
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 15
News
Full Schedule
The Conversation: Sexton, H. Lawrence, and Plessinger on Hangtown

June 2, 2024 7:00pm

At the second round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Chase Sexton (KTM) went 1-1 in an impressive ride in moto two, going from dead last to take the moto win. Hunter Lawrence (Honda) finished 2-4 for second overall as Aaron Plessinger (KTM) finished 5-2 for third overall.

Jett Lawrence (Honda) had a crash on the opening lap of the first moto and finished 24th, earning zero points. He scored sixth in the second moto to claim 12th overall on the day.

Sexton now takes over the points lead over H. Lawrence, Plessinger, Justin Cooper, and Jason Anderson as J. Lawrence leaves round two sixth in points.

The overall podium trio spoke with the media in the post-race press conference.

Hangtown Motocross Classic - 450

June 1, 2024
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 1 - 1 KTM 450 SX-F
2 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 2 - 4 Honda CRF450R
3 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 5 - 2 KTM 450 SX-F
4 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 4 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
5 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 3 - 5 Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Results
Motocross

450 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 90
2Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 82
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 69
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 69
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 67
Full Standings
