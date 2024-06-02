So, who holds the lead now? That would be Chase Sexton, who turned in a perfect, 1-1 performance on the day. But it wasn’t just any 1-1; Sexton had to do it the hard way. Actually, he did it the excruciatingly arduous way. After taking a while to find his speed in the first moto, Sexton had to come through Jason Anderson, then Hunter Lawrence, which, considering how far ahead Lawrence was, was impressive on its own. But in the second moto, the Red Bull KTM pilot wasn’t just next level, he was on another planet. He went down just a few turns into the second moto and remounted in last. As in, dead last. All of a sudden his brilliant day had taken on a salvage title. Or had it?

As the race wore on it became obvious Sexton was operating on a miraculous level, and when he got up to sixth with a little more than half the race remaining, he could have cruised in and rightfully felt good about his effort and progress. After all, Anderson was quite a ways ahead in fifth, and there was no way Sexton was going to catch him, right? Wrong. Sexton caught and passed Anderson, then Jett Lawrence (who was fading), then, on lap thirteen of seventeen, he zapped Hunter Lawrence. That was good enough to give Sexton the overall, but Sexton kept charging, picking off Justin Cooper next. With just two laps remaining the only rider ahead of Sexton was Aaron Plessinger, who’d led every single lap and had a good six seconds on Sexton. As great as Sexton was riding, erasing that gap, and making the pass just didn’t seem possible. At all. But it was! Sexton put in the charge of his life, and with three turns remaining in the moto, snuck by Plessinger and brought it in for the win. It was one of the greatest performances of Sexton’s entire career, and afterward, he knew he’d done something special, although he was quick to point out he felt like an idiot after crashing early in the second moto.