At the second round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) finished 1-2 for his second straight overall win to start the season. The #38 has won three of the first four motos to win the season as Tom Vialle (KTM) finished 4-1 for second overall and Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) finished 3-3 for third overall.
After two rounds, Deegan has 97 points and has a 13-point gap over Kitchen (84 points) and 16 point-gap over Vialle (81 points).
The overall podium trio spoke with the media in the post-race press conference.
Motocross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|1 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, CA
|4 - 1
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|3 - 3
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|2 - 4
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|7 - 5
|Honda CRF250R
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|97
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|84
|3
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, CA
|81
|4
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|78
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|62