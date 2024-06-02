At the second round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Chase Sexton (KTM) went 1-1 in an impressive ride in moto two, going from dead last to take the moto win. Hunter Lawrence (Honda) finished 2-4 for second overall as Aaron Plessinger (KTM) finished 5-2 for third overall.

Jett Lawrence (Honda) had a crash on the opening lap of the first moto and finished 24th, earning zero points. He scored sixth in the second moto to claim 12th overall on the day.

Sexton now takes over the points lead over H. Lawrence, Plessinger, Justin Cooper, and Jason Anderson as J. Lawrence leaves round two sixth in points.

The overall podium trio spoke with the media in the post-race press conference.