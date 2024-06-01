Taking Shape

You can’t always rely on the season opener for meaningful data on how the season is going to take shape. Guys are still getting used to their outdoor setups, the physical requirements are different than supercross, and there are plenty of first-round jitters to deal with. But now that we’ve got one round out of the way, at Hangtown we should start seeing the beginning of trends that will morph into season-long storylines. -Aaron Hansel

Even Faster?

It’s weird to see a guy be unhappy after winning a moto, but then again, when you’re Jett Lawrence and you’ve never lost a 450 moto, the bar is pretty high. Lawrence felt as though his bike wasn’t working right, and even though he’d just won, he was focused on improving his machine. That’s a scary thought for the competition, because if Lawrence is able to go even faster, it’s going to take a Herculean effort from the competition to break his winning streak. -Hansel

The Kitchen and Deegs Show

Some of the best racing all day was between Levi Kitchen and Haiden Deegan in the 250 Class. There was tight racing, a track marker somehow got lodged in Kitchen’s boot, Deegan almost got penalized for going off the track, and there was even a bit of trash talk after the first moto. It was monumentally entertaining, and if we’re lucky, these two will put on another performance like this at Hangtown. -Hansel