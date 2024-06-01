Results Archive
MXGP of
France
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
News
Live Now
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Ty Masterpool
Full Entry List
Live Now
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 8
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 9
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sat Jun 15
News
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 15
News
Full Schedule
10 Things to Watch: Hangtown

10 Things To Watch Hangtown

June 1, 2024 7:30am

Taking Shape

You can’t always rely on the season opener for meaningful data on how the season is going to take shape. Guys are still getting used to their outdoor setups, the physical requirements are different than supercross, and there are plenty of first-round jitters to deal with. But now that we’ve got one round out of the way, at Hangtown we should start seeing the beginning of trends that will morph into season-long storylines. -Aaron Hansel

Even Faster?

It’s weird to see a guy be unhappy after winning a moto, but then again, when you’re Jett Lawrence and you’ve never lost a 450 moto, the bar is pretty high. Lawrence felt as though his bike wasn’t working right, and even though he’d just won, he was focused on improving his machine. That’s a scary thought for the competition, because if Lawrence is able to go even faster, it’s going to take a Herculean effort from the competition to break his winning streak. -Hansel

The Kitchen and Deegs Show

Some of the best racing all day was between Levi Kitchen and Haiden Deegan in the 250 Class. There was tight racing, a track marker somehow got lodged in Kitchen’s boot, Deegan almost got penalized for going off the track, and there was even a bit of trash talk after the first moto. It was monumentally entertaining, and if we’re lucky, these two will put on another performance like this at Hangtown. -Hansel

  • Kitchen and Deegan
    Kitchen and Deegan Align Media
  • Kitchen and Deegan
    Kitchen and Deegan Align Media

Solid Start

Third place is great, right? It’s a solid start to the season in a pretty deep field of competitors in the 250 Class, right? Right. But, if you’re Tom Vialle you’re probably looking at other stats too, like finishing nearly 20 seconds behind Deegan in the first moto and almost 40 seconds back in the second. Those are pretty startling margins, especially for a world champ. Can Vialle be relevant in the fight for moto wins at Hangtown? -Hansel

Hangtown Motocross Classic Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule

The Fill-In

Ty Masterpool is supremely talented on a motorcycle, so it was pretty exciting when it was announced he’d gotten a fill-in ride at Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki. Things didn’t go great at Fox Raceway, unfortunately, where Masterpool had some crashes in the first moto and ended up going 24-10 for 15th overall. On the other hand, he had almost no time on the bike and was used to the 450 he’d been riding until late last week. With some testing and additional time on the bike, Masterpool should be much better at Hangtown. -Hansel

Everyone’s Favorite Cowboy

Aaron Plessinger has really become a fan favorite in recent years, and when he came out of the gate hard and went after Jett Lawrence in the first moto last Saturday the crowd was eating it up. He ended up third in the moto, but unfortunately got caught in a first-turn pileup in the second moto, which relegated him to 12th (eighth overall), but still, it was a great performance. Will Plessinger give the fans at Hangtown a reason to get loud for him this weekend? -Hansel

Old Man Strength

Seeing Phil Nicoletti come out and battle up front in the second moto at Fox Raceway wasn’t exactly what anyone expected, including Nicoletti most likely, but that’s exactly what happened. He didn’t just roll over either, he went at it and even shut the door on Chase Sexton a few times! If Nicoletti can get out of the gate well at Hangtown, will he put some more old man strength on display? -Hansel 

Phil Nicoletti
Phil Nicoletti Align Media

Better Odds

Considering Jett Lawrence has never lost an overall at Fox Raceway, if someone is going to beat him in 2024, chances were slim that they would do it at that track. A track where he somehow manages to ride effortlessly when everyone else struggles. He has been beat in the 250MX class at Hangtown before though, so maybe (that is a very big MAYBE) someone will be able to dethrone him here. -Sarah Whitmore

Spectacular Ride

Hunter Lawrence put in one heck of a rookie ride at Fox Raceway, going 2-3 for 2nd overall. Towards the end of supercross, Hunter said that he would not want to take points away from his brother Jett during his championship run. However, with the start of a new series you can bet Hunter won’t be offering up any gifts if the chance to win is presented to him. Could we end up seeing a new winner with the same last name? -Whitmore 

Old Man’s Still Got It

Joey Savatgy was second fastest in qualifying at Fox Raceway, and was fifth the first moto, right behind Chance Hymas, who finished right behind Tom Vialle in third. Before this weekend Joey had not lined up behind a gate since Arlington 2023. Now that he has dusted the cobwebs off, could he make a charge for the podium this weekend? -Whitmore

Read Now
July 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now