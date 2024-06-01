Results Archive
MXGP of
France
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
News
Live Now
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
News
450 Consolation Race Results
  1. Tyler Stepek
  2. Ayden Shive
  3. Zack Williams
Full Results
250 Consolation Race Results
  1. Preston Boespflug
  2. Marcus Phelps
  3. Stav Orland
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 8
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 9
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sat Jun 15
News
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 15
News
Full Schedule
Race Day Feed: Hangtown

Race Day Feed Hangtown

June 1, 2024 11:00am
by:

Welcome to the Race Day Feed from the second round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, happening at the Michael’s Reno Hangtown Motocross Classic in Northern California. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's program, right here is where you can follow the action. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Soon the gate will drop on what promises to be another fantastic day of Pro Motocross, and the answers to the questions of last week will start materializing. Jett Lawrence, despite not being happy with his bike setup last week, still went 1-1, although Chase Sexton didn’t make it easy on him. Will Lawrence’s perfect streak continue, or will Sexton, or even Lawrence’s brother, Hunter, put an end to it? In the 250 Class Haiden Deegan is also perfect so far this season, turning in a 1-1 last week at Fox Raceway. It wasn’t total domination though, as Levi Kitchen led a bunch of laps and stayed close to Deegan the whole time. Will we see another war play out between these two? And if so, will it end like it did last week? These questions, and plenty more, will be answered in just a few hours.

The Hangtown soil is sandier this year than it's been in the past.
The Hangtown soil is sandier this year than it's been in the past. Align Media

No matter what happens, we do know it’s going to be a physical test for every single rider who lines up. Temperatures here are expected to hover around 90 degrees today, and if you’ve ever been to Hangtown, you know those numbers feel like triple-digit heat when you’re standing on the sunbaked grounds of this historic racetrack. The track itself, which winds up and down a big hillside, typically gets extremely rough by the end of the day, which will add another challenge for the riders. This year a lot of sand was mixed in, so it’s going to be interesting to see how the racing surface shapes up.

Qualifying is set to begin shortly, so check back soon for a report on who’s throwing down heaters at Hangtown.

Hangtown Motocross Classic Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule
Haiden Deegan was throwing big whips all over the track yesterday (Friday) on media day.
Haiden Deegan was throwing big whips all over the track yesterday (Friday) on media day. Align Media

Qualifying – First Sessions

The first 250 A qualifier kicked off with a pack of Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha bikes up front, with Haiden Deegan leading the charge. It was pretty clear early on that Deegan was ready to go, too, as he immediately started throwing down hot laps. He was ripping everywhere and scrubbing jumps hard, and not surprisingly, he set the fastest time of the session three laps in, a 1:58.557. As the session continued to unfold nobody else was even dipping below the two-minute mark until Tom Vialle turned a 1:59.891 on his fifth lap. Joey Savatgy was the third and final rider to get below two minutes, cranking out a 1:59.974 on his final lap.

It wasn’t a great session for Levi Kitchen, who never really looked like he was pushing it too hard. He never really looks out of sorts anyway, even when he’s flying, so maybe he was indeed going for it, but you’d think if he was he’d have been a bit faster than 16th-fastest with a 2:01.630. He also had a little tip-over in a lefthander on one of his hot laps. 

Motocross

Hangtown Motocross Classic - 250 Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 15:13.290 -- 1:58.557 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle 16:29.698 +1.334 1:59.891 Avignon, CA France KTM 250 SX-F
3 Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy 15:37.568 +1.417 1:59.974 Thomasville, GA United States Triumph TF 250-X
4 Ty Masterpool Ty Masterpool 16:38.212 +1.453 2:00.010 Paradise, TX United States Kawasaki KX250
5 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas 16:53.240 +1.511 2:00.068 Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R
Full Results
Motocross

Hangtown Motocross Classic - 250 Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Wyatt Mattson Wyatt Mattson 12:05.061 -- 2:04.625 El Dorado Hills, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Matti Jorgensen Matti Jorgensen 11:46.687 +0.680 2:05.305 Helirod , Denmark Denmark GasGas MC 250F FE
3 Thomas Welch Thomas Welch 11:53.856 +0.741 2:05.366 Charlotte Hall, MD United States KTM 250 SX-F
4 Blake Gardner Blake Gardner 12:36.240 +1.242 2:05.867 Canyon Country, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Ty Freehill Ty Freehill 10:33.163 +1.506 2:06.131 Rescue, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results

When the 450s rolled out the difference between the two classes was evident. In the 250 Class guys were immediately pinning it, but in 450 action it was, for the most part, a more controlled approach. Instead of twisting maximum grip right away, the guys eased into the session, observing lines and rolling sections for a few laps. When the fast times started coming, it was Justin Cooper who would initially post the strongest time, a 1:57.333. Jett Lawrence didn’t seem at all concerned with going fast in the opening laps in this one, but you just knew he had a fast one coming at some point, and in his fifth lap he uncorked the speed, recording a 1:56.408, which would stand as the fastest lap of the session. If you tried to pinpoint any particular section in which he was making up time you’d have a difficult time doing so. He just looked smooth everywhere and was hitting everything cleanly.

One of the downhill sections of today’s track is tricky and could play a pivotal role in the outcome of the race. There are a pair of doubles and the launch to the first one isn’t providing much loft at all. Guys are having a difficult time getting over it cleanly, and the majority of them are bouncing off the landing, making it extremely difficult to hit the next double cleanly. Riders who are able to consistently navigate this section cleanly will have a big advantage in today’s motos.

Motocross

Hangtown Motocross Classic - 450 Combined Qualifying

Live Now
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence 16:31.750 -- 1:56.408 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
2 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson 15:25.424 +0.770 1:57.178 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
3 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 17:34.702 +0.897 1:57.305 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 16:45.345 +0.899 1:57.307 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
5 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 15:09.967 +1.038 1:57.446 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
Full Results
Motocross

Hangtown Motocross Classic - 450 Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Tristan Purdon Tristan Purdon 15:46.086 -- 2:04.212 Falkirk Husqvarna FC 450
2 Ayden Shive Ayden Shive 16:55.308 +0.925 2:05.137 Dade City, FL United States Kawasaki KX450
3 Robert Fobbe Robert Fobbe 16:37.610 +1.766 2:05.978 Oldebroek, The Netherlands The Netherlands Kawasaki KX450
4 Clayton Tucker Clayton Tucker 15:38.347 +2.006 2:06.218 El Dorado Hills, CA United States Yamaha YZ450F
5 Jeffrey Walker Jeffrey Walker 16:27.546 +2.874 2:07.086 Ottawa Lake, MI United States GasGas MC 450F
Full Results
Levi Kitchen was a touch off the pace in qualifying, earning 13th-fastest overall.
Levi Kitchen was a touch off the pace in qualifying, earning 13th-fastest overall. Align Media

Qualifying – Second Sessions

With one session on the track already under their belts, the riders seemed to be a bit more comfortable in the second qualifier, and it was a bit more crowded at the top of the board this time around. Pierce Brown would set the initial pace with a 1:59.093. Haiden Deegan then put in a heater, but it was only good enough to put him into second. It would end up being Casey Cochran who would topple Brown, turning in a 1:58.552, but then Joey Savatgy squeaked by with a 1:58.492. As the session wound down it looked like Savatgy would be the day’s fastest 250 qualifier, but just like last week, Savatgy would see another rider steal the top spot late. This time it was Cochran, retaliating with a scorching 1:57.994 to close out the session. 

Ty Masterpool looks like he's getting along with his 250 a lot better this week than he was last week. He'd been riding a 450 until just before the season opener, when he got the call to fill in at Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki. Overall he was the fifth-fastest 250 rider today, and with the additional week of riding and testing, he could do some damage if he gets a good start.

Casey Cochran was flying in qualifying!
Casey Cochran was flying in qualifying! Align Media
Motocross

Hangtown Motocross Classic - 250 Group A Qualifying 2

Live Now
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Casey Cochran Casey Cochran 17:21.541 -- 1:57.994 Portsmouth, VA United States Husqvarna FC 250 RE
2 Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy 15:26.001 +0.498 1:58.492 Thomasville, GA United States Triumph TF 250-X
3 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda 15:31.866 +0.899 1:58.893 Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R
4 Ty Masterpool Ty Masterpool 16:31.898 +0.920 1:58.914 Paradise, TX United States Kawasaki KX250
5 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle 16:47.286 +1.053 1:59.047 Avignon, CA France KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results
Motocross

Hangtown Motocross Classic - 250 Group B Qualifying 2

Live Now
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Blake Gardner Blake Gardner 20:35.279 -- 2:05.359 Canyon Country, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Thomas Welch Thomas Welch 22:48.592 +0.792 2:06.151 Charlotte Hall, MD United States KTM 250 SX-F
3 Matti Jorgensen Matti Jorgensen 22:01.332 +1.904 2:07.263 Helirod , Denmark Denmark GasGas MC 250F FE
4 Wyatt Mattson Wyatt Mattson 20:15.247 +2.635 2:07.994 El Dorado Hills, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Leo Tucker Leo Tucker 21:02.688 +4.719 2:10.078 East Dubuque, IL United States Suzuki RM-Z250
Full Results
Motocross

Hangtown Motocross Classic - 250 Combined Qualifying

Live Now
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Casey Cochran Casey Cochran 17:21.541 -- 1:57.994 Portsmouth, VA United States Husqvarna FC 250 RE
2 Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy 15:26.001 +0.498 1:58.492 Thomasville, GA United States Triumph TF 250-X
3 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 15:13.290 +0.563 1:58.557 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
4 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda 15:31.866 +0.899 1:58.893 Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R
5 Ty Masterpool Ty Masterpool 16:31.898 +0.920 1:58.914 Paradise, TX United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Results

In the final 450 qualifier there wasn’t much action at the front. Jason Anderson was fastest for the first half of the session, but once again Jett Lawrence would strike. Lawrence was just cruising at first, and spent a fair amount of time in the mechanic’s area, but when he decided it was go time, it was go time! As soon as the HRC Honda rider exited the mechanic’s area you could tell he was going to top the board with this lap. He was flying and navigating the obstacles with the smooth touch of a seasoned brain surgeon, and when he crossed the line he shot to the top with a 1:56.671, which would stand for the remainder of the session.

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, Jett Lawrence was fastest in qualifying again.
At the risk of sounding like a broken record, Jett Lawrence was fastest in qualifying again. Align Media

The downhill jump section mentioned in the summary from the first round of qualifiers continues to be a separator. Plenty of guys are still struggling to get over the first double cleanly, and most guys aren’t launching the second jump. It will be interesting to see how this section affects the motos, because it has the potential to provide big swings in lap times.

Motocross

Hangtown Motocross Classic - 450 Group A Qualifying 2

Live Now
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence 12:08.025 -- 1:56.671 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
2 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson 15:25.424 +0.507 1:57.178 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
3 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 17:34.702 +0.634 1:57.305 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 16:45.345 +0.636 1:57.307 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
5 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 15:09.967 +0.775 1:57.446 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
Full Results
Motocross

Hangtown Motocross Classic - 450 Group B Qualifying 2

Live Now
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Clayton Tucker Clayton Tucker 17:30.707 -- 2:03.425 El Dorado Hills, CA United States Yamaha YZ450F
2 Tristan Purdon Tristan Purdon 16:12.228 +0.219 2:03.644 Falkirk Husqvarna FC 450
3 Jeffrey Walker Jeffrey Walker 15:36.262 +0.429 2:03.854 Ottawa Lake, MI United States GasGas MC 450F
4 Zachary Watson Zachary Watson 15:39.697 +0.594 2:04.019 Townsville KTM 450 SX-F
5 Tyler Stepek Tyler Stepek 15:32.645 +1.267 2:04.692 Mount Airy, MD United States Honda CRF450R
Full Results
Motocross

Hangtown Motocross Classic - 450 Combined Qualifying

Live Now
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence 16:31.750 -- 1:56.408 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
2 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson 15:25.424 +0.770 1:57.178 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
3 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 17:34.702 +0.897 1:57.305 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 16:45.345 +0.899 1:57.307 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
5 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 15:09.967 +1.038 1:57.446 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
Full Results
Justin Cooper was third-fastest overall in the 450 ranks.
Justin Cooper was third-fastest overall in the 450 ranks. Align Media


Read Now
July 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now