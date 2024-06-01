Welcome to the Race Day Feed from the second round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, happening at the Michael’s Reno Hangtown Motocross Classic in Northern California. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's program, right here is where you can follow the action. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
Soon the gate will drop on what promises to be another fantastic day of Pro Motocross, and the answers to the questions of last week will start materializing. Jett Lawrence, despite not being happy with his bike setup last week, still went 1-1, although Chase Sexton didn’t make it easy on him. Will Lawrence’s perfect streak continue, or will Sexton, or even Lawrence’s brother, Hunter, put an end to it? In the 250 Class Haiden Deegan is also perfect so far this season, turning in a 1-1 last week at Fox Raceway. It wasn’t total domination though, as Levi Kitchen led a bunch of laps and stayed close to Deegan the whole time. Will we see another war play out between these two? And if so, will it end like it did last week? These questions, and plenty more, will be answered in just a few hours.
No matter what happens, we do know it’s going to be a physical test for every single rider who lines up. Temperatures here are expected to hover around 90 degrees today, and if you’ve ever been to Hangtown, you know those numbers feel like triple-digit heat when you’re standing on the sunbaked grounds of this historic racetrack. The track itself, which winds up and down a big hillside, typically gets extremely rough by the end of the day, which will add another challenge for the riders. This year a lot of sand was mixed in, so it’s going to be interesting to see how the racing surface shapes up.
Qualifying is set to begin shortly, so check back soon for a report on who’s throwing down heaters at Hangtown.
- Motocross
Hangtown Motocross ClassicLive Now
Qualifying – First Sessions
The first 250 A qualifier kicked off with a pack of Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha bikes up front, with Haiden Deegan leading the charge. It was pretty clear early on that Deegan was ready to go, too, as he immediately started throwing down hot laps. He was ripping everywhere and scrubbing jumps hard, and not surprisingly, he set the fastest time of the session three laps in, a 1:58.557. As the session continued to unfold nobody else was even dipping below the two-minute mark until Tom Vialle turned a 1:59.891 on his fifth lap. Joey Savatgy was the third and final rider to get below two minutes, cranking out a 1:59.974 on his final lap.
It wasn’t a great session for Levi Kitchen, who never really looked like he was pushing it too hard. He never really looks out of sorts anyway, even when he’s flying, so maybe he was indeed going for it, but you’d think if he was he’d have been a bit faster than 16th-fastest with a 2:01.630. He also had a little tip-over in a lefthander on one of his hot laps.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|15:13.290
|--
|1:58.557
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Tom Vialle
|16:29.698
|+1.334
|1:59.891
|Avignon, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|Joey Savatgy
|15:37.568
|+1.417
|1:59.974
|Thomasville, GA
|Triumph TF 250-X
|4
|Ty Masterpool
|16:38.212
|+1.453
|2:00.010
|Paradise, TX
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Chance Hymas
|16:53.240
|+1.511
|2:00.068
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda CRF250R
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Wyatt Mattson
|12:05.061
|--
|2:04.625
|El Dorado Hills, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Matti Jorgensen
|11:46.687
|+0.680
|2:05.305
|Helirod , Denmark
|GasGas MC 250F FE
|3
|Thomas Welch
|11:53.856
|+0.741
|2:05.366
|Charlotte Hall, MD
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Blake Gardner
|12:36.240
|+1.242
|2:05.867
|Canyon Country, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Ty Freehill
|10:33.163
|+1.506
|2:06.131
|Rescue, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
When the 450s rolled out the difference between the two classes was evident. In the 250 Class guys were immediately pinning it, but in 450 action it was, for the most part, a more controlled approach. Instead of twisting maximum grip right away, the guys eased into the session, observing lines and rolling sections for a few laps. When the fast times started coming, it was Justin Cooper who would initially post the strongest time, a 1:57.333. Jett Lawrence didn’t seem at all concerned with going fast in the opening laps in this one, but you just knew he had a fast one coming at some point, and in his fifth lap he uncorked the speed, recording a 1:56.408, which would stand as the fastest lap of the session. If you tried to pinpoint any particular section in which he was making up time you’d have a difficult time doing so. He just looked smooth everywhere and was hitting everything cleanly.
One of the downhill sections of today’s track is tricky and could play a pivotal role in the outcome of the race. There are a pair of doubles and the launch to the first one isn’t providing much loft at all. Guys are having a difficult time getting over it cleanly, and the majority of them are bouncing off the landing, making it extremely difficult to hit the next double cleanly. Riders who are able to consistently navigate this section cleanly will have a big advantage in today’s motos.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|16:31.750
|--
|1:56.408
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Jason Anderson
|15:25.424
|+0.770
|1:57.178
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|3
|Justin Cooper
|17:34.702
|+0.897
|1:57.305
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Chase Sexton
|16:45.345
|+0.899
|1:57.307
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|15:09.967
|+1.038
|1:57.446
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Tristan Purdon
|15:46.086
|--
|2:04.212
|Falkirk
|Husqvarna FC 450
|2
|Ayden Shive
|16:55.308
|+0.925
|2:05.137
|Dade City, FL
|Kawasaki KX450
|3
|Robert Fobbe
|16:37.610
|+1.766
|2:05.978
|Oldebroek, The Netherlands
|Kawasaki KX450
|4
|Clayton Tucker
|15:38.347
|+2.006
|2:06.218
|El Dorado Hills, CA
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Jeffrey Walker
|16:27.546
|+2.874
|2:07.086
|Ottawa Lake, MI
|GasGas MC 450F
Qualifying – Second Sessions
With one session on the track already under their belts, the riders seemed to be a bit more comfortable in the second qualifier, and it was a bit more crowded at the top of the board this time around. Pierce Brown would set the initial pace with a 1:59.093. Haiden Deegan then put in a heater, but it was only good enough to put him into second. It would end up being Casey Cochran who would topple Brown, turning in a 1:58.552, but then Joey Savatgy squeaked by with a 1:58.492. As the session wound down it looked like Savatgy would be the day’s fastest 250 qualifier, but just like last week, Savatgy would see another rider steal the top spot late. This time it was Cochran, retaliating with a scorching 1:57.994 to close out the session.
Ty Masterpool looks like he's getting along with his 250 a lot better this week than he was last week. He'd been riding a 450 until just before the season opener, when he got the call to fill in at Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki. Overall he was the fifth-fastest 250 rider today, and with the additional week of riding and testing, he could do some damage if he gets a good start.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Casey Cochran
|17:21.541
|--
|1:57.994
|Portsmouth, VA
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|2
|Joey Savatgy
|15:26.001
|+0.498
|1:58.492
|Thomasville, GA
|Triumph TF 250-X
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|15:31.866
|+0.899
|1:58.893
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Ty Masterpool
|16:31.898
|+0.920
|1:58.914
|Paradise, TX
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Tom Vialle
|16:47.286
|+1.053
|1:59.047
|Avignon, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Blake Gardner
|20:35.279
|--
|2:05.359
|Canyon Country, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Thomas Welch
|22:48.592
|+0.792
|2:06.151
|Charlotte Hall, MD
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|Matti Jorgensen
|22:01.332
|+1.904
|2:07.263
|Helirod , Denmark
|GasGas MC 250F FE
|4
|Wyatt Mattson
|20:15.247
|+2.635
|2:07.994
|El Dorado Hills, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Leo Tucker
|21:02.688
|+4.719
|2:10.078
|East Dubuque, IL
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Casey Cochran
|17:21.541
|--
|1:57.994
|Portsmouth, VA
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|2
|Joey Savatgy
|15:26.001
|+0.498
|1:58.492
|Thomasville, GA
|Triumph TF 250-X
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|15:13.290
|+0.563
|1:58.557
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|15:31.866
|+0.899
|1:58.893
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Ty Masterpool
|16:31.898
|+0.920
|1:58.914
|Paradise, TX
|Kawasaki KX250
In the final 450 qualifier there wasn’t much action at the front. Jason Anderson was fastest for the first half of the session, but once again Jett Lawrence would strike. Lawrence was just cruising at first, and spent a fair amount of time in the mechanic’s area, but when he decided it was go time, it was go time! As soon as the HRC Honda rider exited the mechanic’s area you could tell he was going to top the board with this lap. He was flying and navigating the obstacles with the smooth touch of a seasoned brain surgeon, and when he crossed the line he shot to the top with a 1:56.671, which would stand for the remainder of the session.
The downhill jump section mentioned in the summary from the first round of qualifiers continues to be a separator. Plenty of guys are still struggling to get over the first double cleanly, and most guys aren’t launching the second jump. It will be interesting to see how this section affects the motos, because it has the potential to provide big swings in lap times.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|12:08.025
|--
|1:56.671
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Jason Anderson
|15:25.424
|+0.507
|1:57.178
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|3
|Justin Cooper
|17:34.702
|+0.634
|1:57.305
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Chase Sexton
|16:45.345
|+0.636
|1:57.307
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|15:09.967
|+0.775
|1:57.446
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Clayton Tucker
|17:30.707
|--
|2:03.425
|El Dorado Hills, CA
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Tristan Purdon
|16:12.228
|+0.219
|2:03.644
|Falkirk
|Husqvarna FC 450
|3
|Jeffrey Walker
|15:36.262
|+0.429
|2:03.854
|Ottawa Lake, MI
|GasGas MC 450F
|4
|Zachary Watson
|15:39.697
|+0.594
|2:04.019
|Townsville
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Tyler Stepek
|15:32.645
|+1.267
|2:04.692
|Mount Airy, MD
|Honda CRF450R
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|16:31.750
|--
|1:56.408
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Jason Anderson
|15:25.424
|+0.770
|1:57.178
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|3
|Justin Cooper
|17:34.702
|+0.897
|1:57.305
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Chase Sexton
|16:45.345
|+0.899
|1:57.307
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|15:09.967
|+1.038
|1:57.446
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R