How to Watch: Hangtown, Mason-Dixon GNCC, and MXGP of Germany

May 31, 2024 12:30pm
by:

On Saturday, the second round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place at Prairie City SVRA in Rancho Cordova, California. This round will also be the 19th round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on PeacockPeacock will carry live coverage of the motos starting at 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific, with the 250 Class racing first. Viewers outside the U.S. can watch via the Supermotocross Video Pass at the same times.

CNBC will run a re-air of the Hangtown Motocross Classic motos on Monday at 2 a.m. EDT/Sunday at 11 p.m. PDT.

Remember, you can also listen live to all 31 rounds of SMX on the NBC Sports Audio Channel 85 on Sirius XM.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will also be in action at the round seven Mason-Dixon GNCC in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania, on June 1 and 2. Tune into RacerTV.com to watch the pro ATVs on Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT and to watch the pro bikes on Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT.

And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season eight round MXGP of Germany takes place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com. The second motos will be shown in a delayed airing Sunday night starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern/1:30 p.m. Pacific on CBS Sports.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Hangtown Motocross Classic Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Mason-Dixon GNCC TV & Streaming Schedule

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) 

  • MXGP

    Liqui Moly MXGP of Germany

     WMX & EMX250
    Sunday, June 2
    • MX2 Qualifying 
      Live
      June 1 - 10:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying 
      Live
      June 1 - 11:15 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      June 2 - 7:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      June 2 - 8:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      June 2 - 10:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      June 2 - 11:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 (Delayed)
      June 2 - 4:30 PM
      CBS Sports Network
    • MXGP Race 2 (Delayed)
      June 2 - 5:30 PM
      CBS Sports Network
    • WMX Race 2 (Delayed)
      June 2 - 9:30 PM
      CBS Sports Network
Liqui Moly MXGP of Germany MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

2024 Standings

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Motocross

250 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 50
2Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 44
3Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 38
4Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France 38
5Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States 33
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 50
2Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 42
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 40
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 32
5Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, FL France 32
Full Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 177
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 148
3Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 110
4Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA 109
5Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 104
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA 186
2Angus Riordan Australia Australia 168
3Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 137
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 100
5Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV United States 95
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 182
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States 174
3Zachary N Davidson Iron Station, NC United States 124
4Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States 112
5Dustin S Simpson Oakboro, NC United States 107
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 179
2Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ 154
3Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 152
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 150
5Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States 105
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) 

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
2Tim Gajser Slovenia 348
1Jorge Prado Spain 343
3Romain Febvre France 319
4Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 287
5Pauls Jonass Latvia 253
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
1Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 342
2Simon Laengenfelder Germany 290
3Lucas Coenen Belgium 283
4Liam Everts Belgium 268
5Andrea Adamo Italy 257
Full Standings

2024 Souvenir Program

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

View the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship souvenir program.

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

View the 2024 Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC) souvenir program.

General

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Motocross Live Timing

2024 AMA National Numbers

Hangtown Motocross Classic

Hangtown Motocross Classic Race Center

Hangtown Motocross Classic Injury Report

Hangtown Motocross Classic provisional entry lists:

Motocross

Hangtown Motocross Classic - 250 Provisional Entry List

June 1, 2024
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Revised: May 29 2024 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
16 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France KTM 250 SX-F
17 Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States Triumph TF 250-X
30 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R
31 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith New Belmont, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
33 Jalek Swoll Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States Triumph TF 250-X
Full Entry List
Motocross

Hangtown Motocross Classic - 450 Provisional Entry List

June 1, 2024
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Revised: May 29 2024 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Updated Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
11 Kyle Chisholm Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL United States Suzuki RM-Z450
12 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States Suzuki RM-Z450
Full Entry List

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

General

GNCC Live Timing 

Mason-Dixon GNCC

Mason-Dixon GNCC Race Center

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) 

General

MXGP Live Timing

Other Info

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Prairie City SVRA in Rancho Cordova, California.
Address: 13300 White Rock Rd, Rancho Cordova, CA 95742

Practice & Qualifying — 11 a.m. Eastern/8 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Mathews Farm
Address: 218 Taylortown Rd
Mount Morris, PA 15349

Directions

Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT

Tickets

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Get tickets to the Hangtown Motocross Classic.

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Get tickets to the Mason-Dixon GNCC.

Track Map

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

The 2024 Hangtown Motocross Classic fan map.
The 2024 Hangtown Motocross Classic fan map. MX Sports Pro Racing

Race Day Schedule

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

  • Motocross

    Hangtown Motocross Classic

     Saturday, June 1
    Hangtown Motocross Classic
    Rancho Cordova, CA United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (PDT)
    Saturday
    7:00am 7:00am Rider Services / Will Call Opens
    7:15am 7:15am Riders Meeting at AMA Semi
    7:30am 7:30am Chapel Service at AMA Semi
    8:00am 8:00am 250MX Group B Qualifying 1
    8:20am 8:20am 250MX Group A Qualifying 1
    8:35am 8:35am Track Maintenance
    8:50am 8:50am 450MX Group A Qualifying 1
    9:10am 9:10am 450MX Group B Qualifying 1
    9:30am 9:30am Track Maintenance
    9:40am 9:40am 250MX Group B Start Practice (Off Gate) Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    9:45am 9:45am 250MX Group B Qualifying 2 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    10:05am 10:05am 250MX Group A Start Practice (Off Gate) Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    10:10am 10:10am 250MX Group A Qualifying 2 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    10:30am 10:30am 450MX Group A Start Practice (Off Gate)
    10:35am 10:35am 450MX Group A Qualifying 2
    10:55am 10:55am 450MX Group B Start Practice (Off Gate)
    11:00am 11:00am 450MX Group B Qualifying 2
    11:15am 11:15am Track Maintenance
    11:45am 11:45am 250MX Consolation Race
    12:00pm 12:00pm 450MX Consolation Race
    12:30pm 12:30pm Opening Ceremonies
    1:00pm 1:00pm 250 Class Sight Lap/ Top 5 Rider Introduction Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:15pm 1:15pm 250MX Moto #1 (30 Minutes + 2 Laps) Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:50pm 1:50pm Podium Interviews
    2:00pm 2:00pm 450 Class Sight Lap/Top 5 Rider Introduction
    2:15pm 2:15pm 450MX Moto #1 (30 Minutes + 2 Laps)
    2:50pm 2:50pm Podium Interviews
    2:50pm 2:50pm Halftime
    3:30pm 3:30pm 250 Class Sight Lap
    3:45pm 3:45pm 250MX Moto #2 (30 Minutes + 2 Laps)
    4:20pm 4:20pm 250 Winners Circle
    4:30pm 4:30pm 450 Class Sight Lap
    4:45pm 4:45pm 450MX Moto #2 (30 Minutes + 2 Laps)
    5:20pm 5:20pm 450 Winners Circle
Hangtown Motocross Classic Motocross Schedule

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Mason-Dixon GNCC Race Weekend Schedule

Friday, May 31, Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2

*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania.

Friday, May 31, 2024

  • 9:00am Gates Open
  • 2:00pm – 6:00pm ATV, eMTB & Bike Registration - All Classes
  • 4:00pm Specialized Turbo eMTB Racing (doubleheader)
  • 12:00am Gates Close

Saturday, June 1, 2024

  • 6:00am Gates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45am Youth ATV & Micro Registration
  • 8:00am 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
  • 8:45am 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
  • 9:30am – 10:30am Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
  • 8:05am Amateur ATV Registration
  • 11:00am Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 10:05am Pro ATV Registration
  • 1:30pm – 4:30pm eMTB Registration
  • 2:00pm – 4:00pm Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 2:00pm Bike Registration - all classes
  • 5:00pm Specialized Turbo eMTB Racing (doubleheader)
  • 6:30pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing
  • 7:00pm – 7:45pm Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
  • 7:30pm 9th Annual Mowgli Memorial Dog Show presented by Paws Up!
  • 12:00am Gates Close

Sunday, June 2, 2024

  • 6:00am Gates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45am Youth Bike Registration
  • 8:00am – 9:30am Youth Bike Race (90 min. event)
  • 8:05am – 9:45am Amateur Bike Registration
  • 10:00am – 12:00pm Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
  • 10:05am – 12:45pm Pro Bike Registration
  • 1:00pm – 4:00pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)
