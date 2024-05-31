Fans are certainly wondering how the AMA ended up penalizing Tom Vialle one position for an off-course excursion in 250 moto one at Fox Raceway but did not penalize Haiden Deegan for going off course at least twice while leading 250 moto two. Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas interviewed the AMA’s Director of Racing Mike Pelletier on this week’s SMX Insider Show to get some clarity on what happened, and how it happened.

Jason Weigandt: Mike, I know you were working really late after the race to try to sort it out with Haiden Deegan and we'll get into the specifics of each incident. But first, just explain who is the group that helps decide penalties or no penalties like this.

Mike Pelletier: There's a panel that we created quite a few years ago. We call it race direction. So, I have a race direction team, it's more committee-based when it comes to infractions or reviewing footage. It's myself, Tim McAdams [former Suzuki factory mechanic] and a rider rep. That's a fairly new position in the last few years. This past weekend, for example, it was Andrew Short.

Ah Andrew Short. Yes. So, if people are wondering, it's not just you, you had a ex-professional racer in there weighing in on this.

Yeah, for sure. Yeah, and that's, that's good every weekend. You know, we also have [former Team Managers such as] Jeremy Albrecht that comes in from time to time, and Christina Denny. So, a lot of different viewpoints, a lot of good perspectives and Andrew is certainly a benefit this weekend.

Jason Thomas: Cool. So, let's jump into the nitty gritty of this. Obviously, the first one that we had to cross is with Tom Vialle’s off track excursion in the first moto [which] drew a penalty. Walk us through the thought process and exactly the reason that he did incur that penalty.

Sure. So, I'd like to start by the rule itself. It's very specific, there's really three main aspects to the rule, right? Did the rider, when he goes off track, did he gain a time or position advantage? That's one. Did he fail to slow down? That's two. And did he accelerate in an unsafe manner? That's three. It doesn't mean that all three need to line up for a penalty. There's multiple things we can look at. Those are the main three as it's written in the rule. So, in Tom's case, he went off the track and as race direction reviewed the footage realized he never broke from race pace, so he failed to slow down. And when he did come back on, he really didn't assess the situation safely. We felt that when he came back onto the race track, he just jumped back onto the track. So, that was a set penalty in the penalty chart, it's a one position penalty. So, he was assessed that one position penalty for that situation.

