It's been a few weeks since the last UnPhiltered column, as our man, Filthy Phil Nicoletti, has been busy preparing for his final run at the great outdoors. But, after briefly showing the best in the business his rear fender at Fox Raceway, Phil took some time to get into subjects like starting blocks, Fox Raceway, and Cooper Webb's skier's thumb.
Phil,
Really, you’re done? Your Pala Performance was exceptional. I know this column is, “Ask Phil” on RX, so I better ask a question. Was your Dad at Pala ? All the best to you on the rest of your way out. What a fu@$in start to your farewell. Keep it going! On behalf of all your fans. We loved it mother*#$&@!
-Jim M
Jim M,
I appreciate the support. Pala was an okay day. Could have been better, but it could have been worse. So, for me my 9-9 was a 1-1. Especially for that track. Everyone knows my feeling on the Fox Raceway track and the facility, as far as a “Pro National.” Yes, it’s nice to go 9-9. I’ve done if plenty of times before. But it seems like people forget, haha. It’s weird.
But no, my pops wasn’t there. He’s not a dad or a parent who needs to be at every race. Yes, he is still heavily involved in everything I do. I call that idiot two-to-three times a day. He should have gone to the Salt Lake City Supercross though. But, as far as nationals, he will just make the East Coast nationals. He lets me do my thing and judges my screwups via live timing. So even though he isn’t there, he still watches like a hawk.
-Phil
Hi Phil,
I thought starting blocks were illegal, but I see some guys are using them, so I guess the rule changed at some point. I have a couple related questions. What is the advantage of using them, or is it just for short people? Do you use them? Are they used outdoors?
-Stanley
Stanley,
I remember when starting blocks were illegal. To be honest, I have no idea why they would be illegal. But since they went to grates, starting blocks are a must. I never, ever, ever, used them before, but now I do because of the grates. I have to because I feel like Alex Martin tip-toeing back and forth on the starting line without them. My blocks aren’t too tall though, maybe three inches. Just enough to act like a dirt rut.
I truly do hate the grates. I miss the wheel spin and finesse of figuring out a dirt start. But, that skill, along with skimming whoops, is GONE. Everything with the gates, between SX and MX, is the same with the grates. The only thing different is MX doesn’t have the plastic on the gate like SX. But a lot of us use them (starting blocks) now who normally never did before. It’s a must, for even balance behind the starting gate, and putting weight into the dirt bike.
-Phil
Phil,
Are you retiring so you can find love? It’s okay, you can tell us the truth.
Sincerely,
-Coop [Cooper Webb]
Okay you smartass,
This email address that you send bullshit shenanigans to is for serious moto questions by true fans of the sport. Not stupid nonsense because you’re sitting around sucking on your skier’s thumb. My true love is the great outdoors, which you are somehow missing for a third year in a row! Now that takes some serious skill to be able to pull that off. It makes sense now that I’m healthy and rolling you decide to run from me again in MX. Just like last year, when I finally got back, you decided to bail. Coincidence?! I don’t think so. So whenever you finally get rid of the skier’s thumb as a pacifier, and wanna come bang bars, I’ll be waiting. Until then, get the demons away.
-Phil