The second round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place this Saturday in Northern California at the Hangtown Motocross Classic. Check out the report below for a look at who will miss the race due to injury.
450 Class
Derek Drake – Back | Out
Drake is dealing with a lingering lower back injury. The team hopes he can return for a few nationals at the end of the season.
Garrett Marchbanks – Thumb | Out
Marchbanks went down on media day before the season opener and reinjured the thumb he’d hurt during supercross. He’ll be back this season, but it won’t be at Hangtown.
Eli Tomac – Thumb | Out
Tomac was set to race the 2024 season the AMA Pro Motocross Championship but sustained a Bennett Fracture (thumb) and tore some ligaments in Denver. The team is hoping to have him back in time for the final three or four nationals.
Cooper Webb - Thumb | Out
Webb is out with a torn UCL in his thumb, initially suffered in Birmingham. The team is hoping he’ll be back for the final three or four rounds of Pro Motocross.
Fox RacewaySaturday, May 25
250 Class
Guillem Farres – Femur | Out
Farres is out for the moment with no ETA on his return due to a broken femur, sustained during the supercross season.
Austin Forkner – Spine, Scapula | Out
There is no timetable on the return of Forkner, who is out due to a bad crash in Arlington, in which he broke his L3 and L4 and scapula, injured his shoulder socket, and sustained bleeding/bruised lungs.
Seth Hammaker – Shoulder | Out
Hammaker is out due to a shoulder injury sustained while practicing during the week before the season opener. There is currently no timetable on his return.
RJ Hampshire – Wrist | Out
Hampshire crashed after hitting a rock on media day before the season opener. He’s had surgery and is in the healing process.
Devin Harriman – Back, Arm | Out
Harriman continues to recover after a big crash in Daytona left him with five broken ribs, a dislocated right wrist, broken scapula, bruised lung, and an injured T5 in his back. You can help him with his recovery by going to Road2Recovery.
Jeremy Martin – Concussion | Out
Martin is out for Hangtown after suffering two concussions recently.
Cameron McAdoo – Shoulder | Out
McAdoo was slated to return for the season opener after breaking his scapula in Nashville, but he reinjured his shoulder while practicing during the week before Fox Raceway. He’s out for now, with no ETA on his return.
Michael Mosiman - Neck | TBD
Mosiman sustained a neck injury recently and missed the opener. At time of posting we hadn’t received an official word on his status for Hangtown.
Stilez Robertson – Wrist | Out
There is no time table on the return of Robertson, who’s out while he recovers from a serious wrist injury.
Max Vohland – Hip | Out
Vohland dislocated his hip during the supercross season and ended up having a very complicated recovery following surgery. He’s out for the immediate future.