The second round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place this Saturday in Northern California at the Hangtown Motocross Classic. Check out the report below for a look at who will miss the race due to injury.

450 Class

Derek Drake – Back | Out

Drake is dealing with a lingering lower back injury. The team hopes he can return for a few nationals at the end of the season.

Garrett Marchbanks – Thumb | Out

Marchbanks went down on media day before the season opener and reinjured the thumb he’d hurt during supercross. He’ll be back this season, but it won’t be at Hangtown.

Eli Tomac – Thumb | Out

Tomac was set to race the 2024 season the AMA Pro Motocross Championship but sustained a Bennett Fracture (thumb) and tore some ligaments in Denver. The team is hoping to have him back in time for the final three or four nationals.

Cooper Webb - Thumb | Out

Webb is out with a torn UCL in his thumb, initially suffered in Birmingham. The team is hoping he’ll be back for the final three or four rounds of Pro Motocross.