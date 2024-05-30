The Hangtown Motocross Classic is the host for round two of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship and round 19 of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX). Located just outside of Sacramento, California, this track has changed many times over the years. The rock-hard base has been a constant, but the Dirt Diggers have done a heroic job of softening up the terrain. Different types of soil have been brought in and mixed through, all in an effort to add traction and create a plusher racetrack. Some years have been softer than others and often times the weather plays a big factor. The hotter the temps, the less effective that added soil tends to be. The sun can play spoiler, hardening any attempts at creating a supple surface.

Unfortunately, that’s the dynamic we will likely see this weekend, too. With temps expected well into the 90s all week, efforts to keep water in the dirt will be difficult at best. That means the base will be harder than desired and there will be less moisture worked deeper into the track. Hangtown is historically a hard, fast race and we are setting up for that again in 2024. Who benefits and what the ripple effects are will be seen on Saturday. Old school Hangtown will be renewed by the second motos. High heat and slippery surfaces will rule the day.