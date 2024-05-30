The Hangtown Motocross Classic is the host for round two of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship and round 19 of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX). Located just outside of Sacramento, California, this track has changed many times over the years. The rock-hard base has been a constant, but the Dirt Diggers have done a heroic job of softening up the terrain. Different types of soil have been brought in and mixed through, all in an effort to add traction and create a plusher racetrack. Some years have been softer than others and often times the weather plays a big factor. The hotter the temps, the less effective that added soil tends to be. The sun can play spoiler, hardening any attempts at creating a supple surface.
Unfortunately, that’s the dynamic we will likely see this weekend, too. With temps expected well into the 90s all week, efforts to keep water in the dirt will be difficult at best. That means the base will be harder than desired and there will be less moisture worked deeper into the track. Hangtown is historically a hard, fast race and we are setting up for that again in 2024. Who benefits and what the ripple effects are will be seen on Saturday. Old school Hangtown will be renewed by the second motos. High heat and slippery surfaces will rule the day.
Fox RacewaySaturday, May 25
In the 250 Class, we have a battle shaping up. The vacancy left by Hunter Lawrence and Justin Cooper is glaring and reeks of opportunity. The first salvo for who will be the heir apparent has been fired off. Haiden Deegan and Levi Kitchen showed up and showed out at the opener. They came in ready and although dangerous to draw conclusions from one round, they looked pretty damn good. For those that want to be in this title fight, they need to bounce back hard at round two. Tom Vialle and Jo Shimoda fit this bill and although Vialle was on the podium, Shimoda looked a bit rusty after his SLC sprained ankle. Can they get back into the fight or will it be a two man show?
The 450 Class… what can I say? Jett Lawrence has won 24 motos in a row and led 95 laps in a row. He didn’t run away with the win this past weekend but that might be the problem; he never really does. Whether or not Jett is truly being tested is the million-dollar question. I lean towards a yes but until someone passes him and puts in a pace that he can’t sustain, how can’t it be a yes? He’s answered literally every question asked of him in 450 Pro Motocross. Eventually he will lose a moto, that’s the nature of the sport. He’s the real deal, though, and deserves the accolades given. I can understand that people tire of hearing about him but that’s what happens when you win. To the victor go the spoils.
Who’s Hot
Haiden Deegan went 1-1 for the second time in his career (Washougal 2023). He came in believing he was the heir apparent to this class and backed up that claim.
Levi Kitchen was great, just not great enough to best Deegan. He is a much better version of himself in 2024, though.
Tom Vialle was a touch off the leaders, but I believe his plan is to be there every week and when the dust clears, hopefully that’s enough.
Chance Hymas tied for third overall and showed the promise that Honda HRC foresaw.
Jettson Lawrence is ridiculous.
Chase Sexton showed a lot of speed on his way to a third overall. The first goal is to derail the streak. Do that, then let’s talk championship.
Hunter Lawrence’s second overall in his debut 450 Pro Motocross race was impressive to say the least. He’s gotten better and better throughout 2024.
Aaron Plessinger’s first moto was a solid start to the season. Maybe he can be in that season long battle for the podium?
Who’s Not
Christian Craig can’t buy a break. He rode hard to fight back but starting last in both motos after pile-up’s isn’t going to work.
Pre-season injuries: Hammaker, McAdoo, and Hampshire all departed the series before it began with mid-week injuries.
Bold Predictions
Hangtown track crews install “bumper bowling” barriers around the track to ensure riders don’t get too creative on their line choices.
Christian Craig lets everyone go on the start and improves his first lap positioning by ten spots over Pala.
The AMA announces that they have enlisted the services of Jackie Chiles, Attorney at Law, to mediate any future penalties.
My Picks
250
Haiden Deegan
Levi Kitchen
Tom Vialle
450
Jettson
Chase S
Hunter