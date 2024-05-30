HJC Helmets Signs Evan Ferry

The following press release is from HJC Helmets:

HJC Helmets Expands Roster with Pro Motocross Rider Evan Ferry

HJC Helmets is thrilled to announce the signing of another supercross rider, Evan Ferry. Following the recent addition of Colt Nichols, HJC is showing they are determined they are ready to sponsor the top athletes in SX and MX.

Evan will race in the 2024 Pro Motocross series for the Wildcat Race Team, making his debut in the 250 class. With a distinguished amateur career and several solid performances in 250SX Future races, the 19-year-old is ready to compete with the best.

In the upcoming Pro Motocross series, Evan will be wearing the brand new HJC Rpha 01X helmet, which is still in the feedback stage from our riders. We are confident that this partnership will enhance Evan’s on-track performance and highlight our superior products.

For more information, visit www.hjchelmets.com.