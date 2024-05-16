Results Archive
Supercross
Denver
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
News
MXGP Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Rick Elzinga
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
GNCC
Powerline Park
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Galicia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 19
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 25
News
450 Entry List
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Fredrik Noren
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Joey Savatgy
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Full Schedule
How to Watch: MXGP of France

How to Watch MXGP of France

May 16, 2024 3:30pm
by:

The 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship has concluded, and the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series is off this weekend, but there is still racing to watch.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season heads to France for the seventh round. The MXGP of France takes place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com. The second motos will also air live on CBS Sports at 10 a.m. Eastern/7 a.m. Pacific (MX2 second moto) and 11 a.m. Eastern/8 a.m. Pacific (MXGP second moto).

The GNCC Racing series will be back in action at the round eight Mason-Dixon GNCC on June 1 and 2.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

  • MXGP

    MXGP of France

     EMX125 & EMX250
    Sunday, May 19
    • MX2 Qualifying 
      Live
      May 18 - 10:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying 
      Live
      May 18 - 11:10 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      May 19 - 7:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      May 19 - 8:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      May 19 - 10:00 AM
      CBS Sports Network
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      May 19 - 10:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      May 19 - 11:00 AM
      CBS Sports Network
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      May 19 - 11:00 AM
      MXGP TV
MXGP of France MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

2024 Standings

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
1Jorge Prado Spain 298
2Tim Gajser Slovenia 296
3Romain Febvre France 267
4Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 246
5Pauls Jonass Latvia 217
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
1Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 292
2Simon Laengenfelder Germany 248
3Liam Everts Belgium 230
4Thibault Benistant France 226
5Lucas Coenen Belgium 223
Full Standings

Other Links

General

MXGP Live Timing

Follow

Main image courtesy of GasGas Images/Juan Pablo Acevedo

