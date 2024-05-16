The 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship has concluded, and the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series is off this weekend, but there is still racing to watch.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season heads to France for the seventh round. The MXGP of France takes place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com. The second motos will also air live on CBS Sports at 10 a.m. Eastern/7 a.m. Pacific (MX2 second moto) and 11 a.m. Eastern/8 a.m. Pacific (MXGP second moto).

The GNCC Racing series will be back in action at the round eight Mason-Dixon GNCC on June 1 and 2.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule