Nate Ramsey, one of the all-time winningest 125/250F supercross racers, has carved out a great post-racing career, now as team manager of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna. Jason Weigandt rang up Nate Dogg to get the inside story on RJ Hamsphire's 250SX West Region title, and how stressful the day felt at Salt Lake City, as well as Hampshire's race strategy. Did you know finishing second in the heat race was actually an advantage?

They also talk about old bikes, and how the 2022 new-generation platform that Hampshire vocally criticized has now morphed into a great race bike. Could Zach Osborne's 2017-2018 250F Championship bikes compete? What about Nate's old (legendary) Honda CRF450R? Yeah, bikes have come a long way. Weigandt chats with Ramsey about it all.

