Supercross
Denver
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. R.J. Hampshire
MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Rick Elzinga
  3. Thibault Benistant
GNCC
Powerline Park
Overall Race Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Angus Riordan
Supercross
Salt Lake City
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Galicia
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Liam Everts
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 19
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 25
450 Entry List
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Fredrik Noren
250 Entry List
  1. Joey Savatgy
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jalek Swoll
Exhaust Podcast: Nathan Ramsey

Exhaust Podcast Nathan Ramsey

May 16, 2024 1:00pm
by:

Nate Ramsey, one of the all-time winningest 125/250F supercross racers, has carved out a great post-racing career, now as team manager of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna. Jason Weigandt rang up Nate Dogg to get the inside story on RJ Hamsphire's 250SX West Region title, and how stressful the day felt at Salt Lake City, as well as Hampshire's race strategy. Did you know finishing second in the heat race was actually an advantage?

They also talk about old bikes, and how the 2022 new-generation platform that Hampshire vocally criticized has now morphed into a great race bike. Could Zach Osborne's 2017-2018 250F Championship bikes compete? What about Nate's old (legendary) Honda CRF450R? Yeah, bikes have come a long way. Weigandt chats with Ramsey about it all.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura, OnTrack School, and Racer X Brand.

