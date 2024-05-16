Results Archive
Supercross
Denver
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. R.J. Hampshire
MXGP of
Portugal
News
MXGP Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Rick Elzinga
  3. Thibault Benistant
GNCC
Powerline Park
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Angus Riordan
Supercross
Salt Lake City
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Galicia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Liam Everts
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 19
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 25
News
450 Entry List
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Fredrik Noren
250 Entry List
  1. Joey Savatgy
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jalek Swoll
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Racer X Illustrated Publisher Scott Wallenberg

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Racer X Illustrated Publisher Scott Wallenberg

May 16, 2024 10:15am

May 16, 2024 10:15am
Racer X Illustrated publisher Scott Wallenberg has over 40 years in the moto business as a racer, ad salesman, magazine publisher, and more. On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, Scott takes us through how he ended up at Hi Torque, Racer X Illustrated, the industry nowadays compared to then, racing in Illinois, Monarks, and more.

Racer X Illustrated publisher Scott Wallenberg has over 40 years in the moto business as a racer, ad salesman, magazine publisher, and more. On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, Scott takes us through how he ended up at Hi Torque, Racer X Illustrated, the industry nowadays compared to then, racing in Illinois, Monarks, and more.

Listen to the Wallenberg podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.

