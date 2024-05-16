FLY Racing is excited to celebrate its 25th anniversary and introduce the 2024 line-up. The new look and feel signaled a pivot for FLY Racing, a step out and a step up. Led by the all-new Formula S helmet powered by the FLY Smart app, FLY Racing continues to push the boundaries of product performance and design. We would like to thank our loyal dealers and customers for 25 incredible years and look forward to the next 25 and beyond! Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com, @FLYRACINGUSA on social media, and our athletes at worldwide motocross and off-road events in 2023.

Racer X Illustrated publisher Scott Wallenberg has over 40 years in the moto business as a racer, ad salesman, magazine publisher, and more. On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, Scott takes us through how he ended up at Hi Torque, Racer X Illustrated, the industry nowadays compared to then, racing in Illinois, Monarks, and more.

Listen to the Wallenberg podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.