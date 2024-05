I was happy to hit the trails in Southern California this week to try the new Fox Adventure gear with Ricky Carmichael and Carey Hart. After a walk through at the Fox HQ showing all of the features of the new adventure gear, the media invitees spent the day riding across Saddleback Peak to Ortega Highway.

From Fox:

Fox Racing, the global leader in motocross and mountain biking gear and apparel, announced the expansion into the adventure market with a purpose-built ADV Collection that inspires performance on dirt. The all-new ADV Collection includes three jacket and pant offerings—Recon, Defend, and Ranger—built with a minimalist chassis, GORE-TEX waterproofing, and CE protection across the board. The collection launches this Spring on www.foxracing.com, and at participating Fox Racing dealers and channels globally.