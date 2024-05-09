Results Archive
How to Watch: Salt Lake City SX, Powerline Park GNCC, and MXGP of Galicia

May 9, 2024 3:30pm
by:

On Saturday, the 17th and final round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. 

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. EDT/11:30 a.m. PDT on PeacockPeacock will carry live coverage of the Salt Lake City Supercross night show beginning at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT. NBC will run the night show broadcast on Sunday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT.

CNBC will run a re-air of the Salt Lake City Supercross night show program on Monday at 1 a.m. EDT/Sunday at 10 p.m. PDT.

Remember, you can also listen live to all 31 rounds of SMX on the NBC Sports Audio Channel 85 on Sirius XM.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will also be in action at the round six Powerline Park GNCC in St. Clairsville, Ohio, on April 13 and 14. Tune into RacerTV.com to watch the pro ATVs on Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT and to watch the pro bikes on Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT.

And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season six round MXGP of Galicia takes place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com. The second motos will be shown in a delayed airing Sunday night starting at 9 p.m. Eastern/6 p.m. Pacific.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

  • Supercross

    Salt Lake City

     SX Futures Finale, KTM Junior Supercross
    Saturday, May 11
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      May 11 - 2:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      May 11 - 2:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      May 11 - 8:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      May 11 - 8:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      May 11 - 8:00 PM
      USA
    • Nigh Show (Re-air)
      May 12 - 2:00 PM
      NBC
    • Nigh Show (Re-air)
      May 13 - 1:00 AM
      CNBC
Salt Lake City Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Powerline Park GNCC TV & Streaming Schedule

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) 

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Galicia

    WMX & EMX125
    Sunday, May 12
    • MX2 Qualifying 
      Live
      May 11 - 10:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying 
      Live
      May 11 - 11:10 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      May 12 - 7:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      May 12 - 8:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      May 12 - 10:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      May 12 - 11:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 (Delayed) 
      Live
      May 12 - 9:00 PM
      CBS Sports Network
    • MX2 Race 2 (Delayed) 
      Live
      May 12 - 10:00 PM
      CBS Sports Network
MXGP of Galicia MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

2024 Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 336
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 316
3Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States 282
4Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 282
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 264
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 186
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 186
3Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 165
4Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 163
5Garrett Marchbanks
Coalville, UT United States 121
Full Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 152
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 142
3Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 109
4Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA 93
5Angus Riordan Australia Australia 76
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA 156
2Angus Riordan Australia Australia 147
3Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 112
4Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 93
5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 84
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 157
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States 144
3Zachary N Davidson Iron Station, NC United States 106
4Dustin S Simpson Oakboro, NC United States 93
5Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States 91
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 158
2Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 132
3Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ 129
4Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 122
5Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States 97
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) 

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
2Tim Gajser Slovenia 252
1Jorge Prado Spain 238
3Romain Febvre France 220
5Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 198
4Pauls Jonass Latvia 192
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
1Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 246
2Simon Laengenfelder Germany 216
4Liam Everts Belgium 188
3Thibault Benistant France 185
5Lucas Coenen Belgium 171
Full Standings

Other Links

2024 Souvenir Program

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

View the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

View the 2024 Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC) souvenir program.

General

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross Live Timing

2024 AMA National Numbers

RELATED: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign Ups Now Open

Salt Lake City Supercross

Salt Lake City Supercross Race Center

Salt Lake City Supercross Injury Report

Salt Lake City Supercross provisional entry lists:

Supercross

Salt Lake City - 250SX Futures Provisional Entry List

May 11, 2024
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
Revised: May 7 2024 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
12 Parker Ross Parker Ross Herald, CA United States Honda CRF250R
14 Ronald Johnson Ronald Johnson White Oak, PA United States KTM 250 SX-F
15 Gavin Towers Gavin Towers Venetia, PA United States Yamaha YZ250F
17 Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki GasGas MC 250F
18 Landen Gordon Landen Gordon Murrieta, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Entry List
Supercross

Salt Lake City - 250SX Showdown Provisional Entry List

May 11, 2024
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
Revised: May 4 2024 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
16 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France KTM 250 SX-F
20 Max Vohland
Max Vohland 		Sacramento, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
24 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
30 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R
31 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Entry List
Supercross

Salt Lake City - 450SX Provisional Entry List

May 11, 2024
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
Revised: May 8 2024 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
9 Adam Cianciarulo Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
11 Kyle Chisholm Kyle Chisholm New Clearwater, FL United States Suzuki RM-Z450
Full Entry List

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

General

GNCC Live Timing 

The Old Gray GNCC

The Old Gray GNCC Race Center

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) 

General

MXGP Live Timing

Other Info

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Rice-Eccles Stadium
Address: 451 1400 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84112

Practice & Qualifying — 2:30 p.m. Eastern/11:30 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Powerline Park

Address: 69531 Lee Road
St Clairsville OH  43950

Directions

Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT

Tickets

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Get tickets to the Salt Lake City Supercross.

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Get tickets to the Powerline Park GNCC.

Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

The 2024 Salt Lake City Supercross layout.
The 2024 Salt Lake City Supercross layout. Feld Motor Sports

Race Day Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

  • Supercross

    Salt Lake City

     SX Futures Finale, KTM Junior Supercross
    Saturday, May 11
    Rice-Eccles Stadium
    Salt Lake City, UT United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (MDT)
    Saturday
    10:20am 10:20am 250SX Futures Free Practice
    10:30am 10:30am 250SX Overflow Free Practice
    10:40am 10:40am 250SX East Free Practice
    10:50am 10:50am 250SX West Free Practice
    11:00am 11:00am 450SX Group A Free Practice
    11:10am 11:10am 450SX Group B Free Practice
    11:20am 11:20am 450SX Group C Free Practice
    11:28am 11:28am Track Maintenance
    11:50am 11:50am KTM Junior Racing Free Practice 1
    12:00pm 12:00pm 250SX Futures Qualifying 1
    12:15pm 12:15pm 250SX Overflow Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    12:30pm 12:30pm 250SX West Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    12:45pm 12:45pm 250SX East Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:00pm 1:00pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 1
    1:15pm 1:15pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 1
    1:30pm 1:30pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 1
    1:40pm 1:40pm Promoter Track Walk #1
    1:50pm 1:50pm Track Maintenance
    1:55pm 1:55pm KTM Junior Racing Free Practice 2
    2:05pm 2:05pm 250SX Futures Qualifying 2
    2:20pm 2:20pm 250SX Overflow Qualifying 2
    2:35pm 2:35pm 250SX East Qualifying 2
    2:50pm 2:50pm 250SX West Qualifying 2
    3:05pm 3:05pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 2
    3:20pm 3:20pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 2
    3:35pm 3:35pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 2
    3:50pm 3:50pm 250SX Futures Sighting Lap
    3:55pm 3:55pm 250SX Futures Main Event (10 Minutes + 1 Lap)
    4:07pm 4:07pm 250SX Futures Victory Circle
    4:17pm 4:17pm Promoter Track Walk #2
    4:27pm 4:27pm Promoter Track Walk #3
    4:37pm 4:37pm Track Maintenance
    5:30pm 5:30pm Opening Ceremonies
    6:06pm 6:06pm 250SX East Heat Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass USA
    6:20pm 6:20pm 250SX West Heat Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass USA
    6:34pm 6:34pm 450SX Heat 1
    6:48pm 6:48pm 450SX Heat 2
    7:01pm 7:01pm KTM Junior Racing Main Event (4 Laps)
    7:08pm 7:08pm Track Maintenance
    7:19pm 7:19pm 250SX Last Chance Qualifier
    7:30pm 7:30pm 450SX Last Chance Qualifier
    7:37pm 7:37pm Intermission
    7:47pm 7:47pm 250SX Sighting Lap
    7:52pm 7:52pm 250SX East/West Showdown (15 Minutes + 1 Lap)
    8:09pm 8:09pm 250SX Victory Circle
    8:19pm 8:19pm Track Maintenance
    8:22pm 8:22pm 450SX Sighting Lap
    8:27pm 8:27pm 450SX Main Event (20 Minutes + 1 Lap)
    8:49pm 8:49pm 450SX Victory Circle
Salt Lake City Supercross Schedule

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Powerline Park GNCC Race Weekend Schedule

Friday, May 10, Saturday, May 11, and Sunday, May 12

*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to St. Clairsville, Ohio.

Friday, May 10, 2024

  • 9:00am Gates Open
  • 2:00pm – 6:00pm ATV, eMTB & Bike Registration - all classes
  • 4:00pm Specialized eMTB Racing
  • 12:00am Gates Close

Saturday, May 11, 2024

  • 6:00am Gates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45am Youth ATV & Micro Registration
  • 8:00am 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
  • 8:45am 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
  • 9:30am – 10:30am Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
  • 9:35am – 1:45pm Amateur & Pro ATV Registration
  • 11:00am Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 2:00pm – 4:00pm Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 2:00pm – 6:00pm Bike Registration - all classes
  • 5:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing
  • 8:00pm Supercross Watch Party
  • 12:00am Gates Close

Sunday, May 12, 2024

  • 6:00am Gates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45am Youth Bike Registration
  • 8:00am – 9:30am Youth Bike Race (90 min. event)
  • 8:05am – 9:45am Amateur Bike Registration
  • 10:00am – 12:00am Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
  • 10:05am – 12:45am Pro Bike Registration
  • 1:00pm – 4:00pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)
