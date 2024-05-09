On Saturday, the 17th and final round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. EDT/11:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Salt Lake City Supercross night show beginning at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT. NBC will run the night show broadcast on Sunday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT.
CNBC will run a re-air of the Salt Lake City Supercross night show program on Monday at 1 a.m. EDT/Sunday at 10 p.m. PDT.
Remember, you can also listen live to all 31 rounds of SMX on the NBC Sports Audio Channel 85 on Sirius XM.
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will also be in action at the round six Powerline Park GNCC in St. Clairsville, Ohio, on April 13 and 14. Tune into RacerTV.com to watch the pro ATVs on Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT and to watch the pro bikes on Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT.
And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season six round MXGP of Galicia takes place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com. The second motos will be shown in a delayed airing Sunday night starting at 9 p.m. Eastern/6 p.m. Pacific.
TV | Online Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
- GNCC
Powerline ParkeMTB Round 2
Saturday, May 11
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
- MXGP
MXGP of GaliciaWMX & EMX125
Sunday, May 12
2024 Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|336
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|316
|3
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|282
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|282
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|264
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|186
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|186
|3
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|165
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|163
|5
|
Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|121
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|152
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|142
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|109
|4
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|93
|5
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|76
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|156
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|147
|3
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|112
|4
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|93
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|84
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|157
|2
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|144
|3
|Zachary N Davidson
|Iron Station, NC
|106
|4
|Dustin S Simpson
|Oakboro, NC
|93
|5
|Sawyer Carratura
|Allison Park, PA
|91
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|158
|2
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|132
|3
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|129
|4
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|122
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|97
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|2
|Tim Gajser
|252
|1
|Jorge Prado
|238
|3
|Romain Febvre
|220
|5
|Jeffrey Herlings
|198
|4
|Pauls Jonass
|192
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Kay de Wolf
|246
|2
|Simon Laengenfelder
|216
|4
|Liam Everts
|188
|3
|Thibault Benistant
|185
|5
|Lucas Coenen
|171
2024 Souvenir Program
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
View the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
View the 2024 Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC) souvenir program.
General
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Salt Lake City Supercross
Salt Lake City Supercross Race Center
Salt Lake City Supercross Injury Report
Salt Lake City Supercross provisional entry lists:
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|12
|Parker Ross
|Herald, CA
|Honda CRF250R
|14
|Ronald Johnson
|White Oak, PA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|15
|Gavin Towers
|Venetia, PA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|17
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki
|GasGas MC 250F
|18
|Landen Gordon
|Murrieta, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|16
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|20
|
Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|30
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R
|31
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|New
|Clearwater, FL
|Suzuki RM-Z450
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
General
The Old Gray GNCC
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
General
Other Info
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Address: 451 1400 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84112
Practice & Qualifying — 2:30 p.m. Eastern/11:30 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
Powerline Park
Address: 69531 Lee Road
St Clairsville OH 43950
Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Tickets
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Get tickets to the Salt Lake City Supercross.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
Get tickets to the Powerline Park GNCC.
Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Race Day Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
- Supercross
Local Time () Track Time (MDT) Saturday 10:20am 10:20am 250SX Futures Free Practice 10:30am 10:30am 250SX Overflow Free Practice 10:40am 10:40am 250SX East Free Practice 10:50am 10:50am 250SX West Free Practice 11:00am 11:00am 450SX Group A Free Practice 11:10am 11:10am 450SX Group B Free Practice 11:20am 11:20am 450SX Group C Free Practice 11:28am 11:28am Track Maintenance 11:50am 11:50am KTM Junior Racing Free Practice 1 12:00pm 12:00pm 250SX Futures Qualifying 1 12:15pm 12:15pm 250SX Overflow Qualifying 1 12:30pm 12:30pm 250SX West Qualifying 1 12:45pm 12:45pm 250SX East Qualifying 1 1:00pm 1:00pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 1 1:15pm 1:15pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 1 1:30pm 1:30pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 1 1:40pm 1:40pm Promoter Track Walk #1 1:50pm 1:50pm Track Maintenance 1:55pm 1:55pm KTM Junior Racing Free Practice 2 2:05pm 2:05pm 250SX Futures Qualifying 2 2:20pm 2:20pm 250SX Overflow Qualifying 2 2:35pm 2:35pm 250SX East Qualifying 2 2:50pm 2:50pm 250SX West Qualifying 2 3:05pm 3:05pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 2 3:20pm 3:20pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 2 3:35pm 3:35pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 2 3:50pm 3:50pm 250SX Futures Sighting Lap 3:55pm 3:55pm 250SX Futures Main Event (10 Minutes + 1 Lap) 4:07pm 4:07pm 250SX Futures Victory Circle 4:17pm 4:17pm Promoter Track Walk #2 4:27pm 4:27pm Promoter Track Walk #3 4:37pm 4:37pm Track Maintenance 5:30pm 5:30pm Opening Ceremonies 6:06pm 6:06pm 250SX East Heat 6:20pm 6:20pm 250SX West Heat 6:34pm 6:34pm 450SX Heat 1 6:48pm 6:48pm 450SX Heat 2 7:01pm 7:01pm KTM Junior Racing Main Event (4 Laps) 7:08pm 7:08pm Track Maintenance 7:19pm 7:19pm 250SX Last Chance Qualifier 7:30pm 7:30pm 450SX Last Chance Qualifier 7:37pm 7:37pm Intermission 7:47pm 7:47pm 250SX Sighting Lap 7:52pm 7:52pm 250SX East/West Showdown (15 Minutes + 1 Lap) 8:09pm 8:09pm 250SX Victory Circle 8:19pm 8:19pm Track Maintenance 8:22pm 8:22pm 450SX Sighting Lap 8:27pm 8:27pm 450SX Main Event (20 Minutes + 1 Lap) 8:49pm 8:49pm 450SX Victory Circle
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
Powerline Park GNCC Race Weekend Schedule
Friday, May 10, Saturday, May 11, and Sunday, May 12
*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to St. Clairsville, Ohio.
Friday, May 10, 2024
- 9:00am Gates Open
- 2:00pm – 6:00pm ATV, eMTB & Bike Registration - all classes
- 4:00pm Specialized eMTB Racing
- 12:00am Gates Close
Saturday, May 11, 2024
- 6:00am Gates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45am Youth ATV & Micro Registration
- 8:00am 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
- 8:45am 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
- 9:30am – 10:30am Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
- 9:35am – 1:45pm Amateur & Pro ATV Registration
- 11:00am Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 2:00pm – 4:00pm Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 2:00pm – 6:00pm Bike Registration - all classes
- 5:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing
- 8:00pm Supercross Watch Party
- 12:00am Gates Close
Sunday, May 12, 2024
- 6:00am Gates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45am Youth Bike Registration
- 8:00am – 9:30am Youth Bike Race (90 min. event)
- 8:05am – 9:45am Amateur Bike Registration
- 10:00am – 12:00am Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
- 10:05am – 12:45am Pro Bike Registration
- 1:00pm – 4:00pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)