Jörgen-Matthias Talviku Signs with Rides Unlimited/RMATV MC Racing for Pro Motocross

Jörgen-Matthias Talviku Signs with Rides Unlimited/RMATV MC Racing for Pro Motocross
With the upcoming AMA Pro Motocross Championship later this month, things are starting to ramp up for this summer. Yesterday, Jörgen-Matthias Talviku announced a new deal for Pro Motocross, posting on Instagram that he has signed with the Rides Unlimited/RMATV MC Racing team. The Estonian rider first raced in the U.S. at the final three rounds of the 2022 Pro Motocross season, then he competed in the latter half of the 2023 250 Class of Pro Motocross while also competing in the MX2 class of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) overseas at the same time. In the U.S. he finished 29th in the championship with a season best 14th in the first moto at the Southwick National. Talviku scored points in six of the ten motos he started.
Now, he will compete in the full Pro Motocross season this go round, which he said has been a dream goal. He posted the following on Instagram:
"Super excited to let you guys know that I have signed with @ridesunlimitedracing team for the season. Looking forward to the first AMA Nationals in Pala in couple of weeks time and the whole AMA Pro Motocross season.
I would like to thank massively the team and my sponsors for giving me the opportunities and believing in me. Really excited for the full season in the championship as it has been my dream and goal for the season!
Huge thanks to @creoktm for being a stepping stone for me in the States and supporting me in Supercross season!
Let the Great Outdoors begin! 🤩💪"