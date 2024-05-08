Results Archive
GNCC
Hoosier
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Philadelphia
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
News
MXGP Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Rick Elzinga
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 11
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 11
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Max Vohland
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Galicia
Sun May 12
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 19
News
Full Schedule

Jörgen-Matthias Talviku Signs with Rides Unlimited/RMATV MC Racing for Pro Motocross

May 8, 2024 11:05am | by:
Jörgen-Matthias Talviku Signs with Rides Unlimited/RMATV MC Racing for Pro Motocross

With the upcoming AMA Pro Motocross Championship later this month, things are starting to ramp up for this summer. Yesterday, Jörgen-Matthias Talviku announced a new deal for Pro Motocross, posting on Instagram that he has signed with the Rides Unlimited/RMATV MC Racing team. The Estonian rider first raced in the U.S. at the final three rounds of the 2022 Pro Motocross season, then he competed in the latter half of the 2023 250 Class of Pro Motocross while also competing in the MX2 class of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) overseas at the same time. In the U.S. he finished 29th in the championship with a season best 14th in the first moto at the Southwick National. Talviku scored points in six of the ten motos he started.

Now, he will compete in the full Pro Motocross season this go round, which he said has been a dream goal. He posted the following on Instagram:

"Super excited to let you guys know that I have signed with @ridesunlimitedracing team for the season. Looking forward to the first AMA Nationals in Pala in couple of weeks time and the whole AMA Pro Motocross season.

I would like to thank massively the team and my sponsors for giving me the opportunities and believing in me. Really excited for the full season in the championship as it has been my dream and goal for the season!
Huge thanks to @creoktm for being a stepping stone for me in the States and supporting me in Supercross season!
Let the Great Outdoors begin! 🤩💪"

Read Now
June 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now