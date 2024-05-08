Jörgen-Matthias Talviku Signs with Rides Unlimited/RMATV MC Racing for Pro Motocross

With the upcoming AMA Pro Motocross Championship later this month, things are starting to ramp up for this summer. Yesterday, Jörgen-Matthias Talviku announced a new deal for Pro Motocross, posting on Instagram that he has signed with the Rides Unlimited/RMATV MC Racing team. The Estonian rider first raced in the U.S. at the final three rounds of the 2022 Pro Motocross season, then he competed in the latter half of the 2023 250 Class of Pro Motocross while also competing in the MX2 class of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) overseas at the same time. In the U.S. he finished 29th in the championship with a season best 14th in the first moto at the Southwick National. Talviku scored points in six of the ten motos he started.

Now, he will compete in the full Pro Motocross season this go round, which he said has been a dream goal. He posted the following on Instagram: