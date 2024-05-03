Two, and soon to be one. That's the number of races remaining in "Filthy" Phil Nicoletti's professional supercross career, and judging by his answers in this week's UnPhiltered, it appears as though racing's most relentless slinger of Filth is starting to take a moment to crack a miniscule smile as he takes it all in. Either that or he's just happy that soon he won't ever have to blitz whoops ever again.

Not that it matters. Phil is still in for the rest of the season so all the graduation from Monster Energy Supercross does is open the door for 30 minute sand track motos in South Carolina in the summer. Enjoy!

Oh, and here are Phil's answers to your questions this week. Phil@racerxonline.com if you have some more for him.

Phil,

I read the news today, about a lucky man that made the grade. Phil, riders like you (and Troll) are the reason for my personal renaissance in following, riding, and loving motocross again. You are one of the only successful pro riders that the common racers/riders can relate to. Your struggle was real, your tenacity is unmatched. And, your honesty and vulnerability are without compare! In a very blunt (and Phil) kind of way, you gave us an insight into the unending insecurity of a working class MX professional like no other rider, ever! I mean it, you are a prize and I hope you understand the importance of your legacy. I will be at Millville this summer and I hope to shake your hand and thank you for the last 18 years. Of course, I will only be expecting a sincere **ck you! I guess I need a question. Do you feel like a “lucky man that made the grade?”

Thank you!

-Jim

Jim,

I’m not familiar with the phrase “lucky man that made the grade.” Anything that has to do with making or passing grades gives me PTSD from school.. But I do appreciate the words. I can’t say I’ve truly enjoyed every bit of this ride because that would be lie. This sport takes it out of you. It really does, from dealing with teams, to people, to injuries. Don’t get me wrong, a lot of really good things have come my way and I’m very, very fortunate for every ounce of it. Motocross and supercross are like nothing else in this world. It’s mind boggling. Even at my level to be a five-to-tenth consistently is mental. Then I look at Coop/Jett/Eli/Kenny and I’m like “You guys are super human.” But to say I succeeded, for myself, yes. Especially how my first four years as a “professional” went. Not many will go the route of Alex Martin, Weston Peick, or myself, so it’s cool. But you always wish you could have won and made more money. But for what it was, it was pretty damn good.

-Phil