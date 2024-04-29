Stu Baylor Does it Again at Hoosier GNCC in Indiana

Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki’s Steward Baylor is making a surge in the Progressive Grand National Cross Country GNCC (GNCC) Racing series, with two wins in a row to close the gap on Johnny Girroir in the standings. Baylor had to mount a heck of a charge through the pack to win the Amsoil Hoosier GNCC on Sunday, run on the same property as the Ironman GNCC. He worked so hard he barely had the energy to speak after the race, which meant we didn’t get to hear the normal unfiltered Baylor on the mic. He did shotgun a can of Monster Energy, though.

“Man I’m beat! That was rough,” said Baylor. “But I had a great team and a good pit strategy. But I gotta go sit down!”

Girroir looked to take second but was penalized a position for pitting outside of his FMF KTM Factory Racing pit area. That pushed him to third, and moved defending GNCC Champion Craig Delong to second.

“My race today was good, I had a good start,” said Delong. “I was decent going into the woods but I had a bad line and got shuffled back. After about two laps I was ready to go, I got loose and felt good, and my guys in the pit did a great job and I was able to make some passes. I was, I think, second or third. Me and Stew hooked up and sprinted pretty hard for two or three laps. Kind of opened up a gap. I was with him with two laps to go but I had nothing for him. I had to put it in cruise mode, it was a tough track with the soft dirt, it was sneaky hot, it was a physical tack.”

When the XC1 Open Pro class saw the green flag waving, it was Girroir jumping off the line first to earn the $250 Steel City Medical Center Holeshot Award. Girroir would head into the woods first and hold the lead position for the first five laps of the race. While Girroir was out front, Baylor was making his way through the pack. Baylor would make the pass right as the white flag came out.