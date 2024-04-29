The PulpMX Yamaha LCQ Challenge is Back for 2024! You can win a 2024 Yamaha YZ450F or some other cool prizes!

All money raised goes back to 22 Privateers racing the 450SX series, the race will be in Denver on Friday, May 3!

Note, the raffle closes soon!

We're doing another privateer challenge like the last few years thanks to the guys at Yamaha. This is our sixth year of the PulpMX Yamaha LCQ Challenge.

Just $30 per ticket and all proceeds will be distributed to riders who qualify in the PulpMX privateer race, happening Friday, May 3 in Denver, Colorado.

*If Winner Is Outside Contiguous 48 United States, They Are Responsible For Logistical Fees

Tickets Are $30

For more information, visit pulpmx.com/2024/01/09/2024-pulpmx-pcs-raffle.