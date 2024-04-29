Results Archive
Supercross
Nashville
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
GNCC
Hoosier
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Philadelphia
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 4
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 5
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 11
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 11
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Max Vohland
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Galicia
Sun May 12
Full Schedule

April 29, 2024 10:00am | by:
The PulpMX Yamaha LCQ Challenge is Back for 2024! You can win a 2024 Yamaha YZ450F or some other cool prizes!

All money raised goes back to 22 Privateers racing the 450SX series, the race will be in Denver on Friday, May 3!

Note, the raffle closes soon!

We're doing another privateer challenge like the last few years thanks to the guys at Yamaha. This is our sixth year of the PulpMX Yamaha LCQ Challenge.

Just $30 per ticket and all proceeds will be distributed to riders who qualify in the PulpMX privateer race, happening Friday, May 3 in Denver, Colorado.

*If Winner Is Outside Contiguous 48 United States, They Are Responsible For Logistical Fees

Tickets Are $30

For more information, visit pulpmx.com/2024/01/09/2024-pulpmx-pcs-raffle.

PulpMX
Read Now
