Cooper Webb uncharacteristically turned a good start into a finish off the podium on Saturday in Philadelphia, as he ended up fourth, which allowed Monster Energy AMA Supercross points leader Jett Lawrence to stretch his advantage from five points to 12 with two rounds remaining.

“It was a tough main event in Philly," said Webb in a Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing statement. "The day was going pretty well. I qualified second and got second in the heat. In the main, I got a great start with Eli, in third and was able to move into second. I was riding really well, but unfortunately I got really bad arm pump again. Then it was unfortunate in the last turn, losing that spot to Jason (Anderson). So I’m pretty bummed, but we’ll regroup this week and come back swinging. This is racing, so it’s not over until it’s over.”

Webb, fought through arm pump to win in Seattle, but couldn't replicate that this time, losing a spot to Chase Sexton. Then Anderson passed Webb in the final turn of the race, after the whoops.

"With Coop there at the end, I was just charging and I knew the only way I could do it is try to go around the outside in the whoops and, yeah, I tried to squeeze him off and he didn't wanna let go," Anderson said in the post-race press conference. "But it's, I just wanna be up here on the box, you know? It's tough because, you know, Coop's always been a straight up dude and I think it's cool to see him still fighting for titles like this, this late in his career. So, you know, kind of bummed that it was him, but at the same time, I wanna be on the box."