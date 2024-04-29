Results Archive
Supercross
Nashville
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
GNCC
Hoosier
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Philadelphia
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 4
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 5
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 11
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 11
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Max Vohland
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Galicia
Sun May 12
News
Full Schedule

Race Worn Gear, Plastic and More: 2024 St. Jude Love Moto Stop Cancer Auction Now Live

April 29, 2024 3:55pm | by: &
Race Worn Gear, Plastic and More: 2024 St. Jude Love Moto Stop Cancer Auction Now Live

The following information is from Feld Motor Sports:

As of Monday, April 29 at 9 a.m. Eastern, the annual Love Moto Stop Cancer Supercross auction is now live, benefitting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Race-worn jerseys, pants, helmets, goggles, and bike plastics from the sports top racers are donated to the online auction in an effort to raise money for the fight against childhood cancer. Fans can find the link to bid at supercrosslive.com/st-jude

View the full 2024 St. Jude Love Moto Stop Cancer Supercross Auction.

