Race Worn Gear, Plastic and More: 2024 St. Jude Love Moto Stop Cancer Auction Now Live

The following information is from Feld Motor Sports:

As of Monday, April 29 at 9 a.m. Eastern, the annual Love Moto Stop Cancer Supercross auction is now live, benefitting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Race-worn jerseys, pants, helmets, goggles, and bike plastics from the sports top racers are donated to the online auction in an effort to raise money for the fight against childhood cancer. Fans can find the link to bid at supercrosslive.com/st-jude.

