GNCC
The Old Gray
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Jonathan Girroir
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Liam Draper
Supercross
Foxborough
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Supercross
Nashville
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Tom Vialle
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat Apr 27
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 27
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Max Anstie
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 4
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 5
Team HRC MXGP Part Ways with Roan van de Moosdijk

April 24, 2024 8:45am | by: &
After just two rounds, Roan Van De Moosdijk and the Honda HRC team have parted ways. Van de Moosdijk was coming off of a preseason injury and joined the Honda team as a fill in for Ruben Fernandez earlier this month. The Dutch rider finished 27-28 for 28th overall at the MXGP of Sardegna and then after qualifying 28th in the MXGP of Trentino race, the #39 decided to withdraw from the motos. He did not start either moto but was credited with 38th overall with his two DNS results. Now, HRC has announced a parting of ways between the race team and the MXGP rookie. The full press release is below.

Team HRC part company with Roan Van De Moosdijk

Fill-in rider Roan Van De Moosdijk and Team HRC have mutually ended their relationship after further check-ups on the Dutch rider’s knee have revealed that it would be unwise for the #39 to race in the immediate future. Instead, v/d Moosdijk will take all the time necessary to recover from this issue, and then hopefully come back to the MXGP world championship where he can then give it 100%.

Everyone at Team HRC wishes v/d Moosdijk all the best in the future and thanks him for the professional attitude he brought to the team in the couple of weeks he spent under the awning.

