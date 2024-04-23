10th Annual Kurt Caselli Foundation MotoDoffo Event – Tickets Open Today!

The following press release is from the Kurt Caselli Foundation:

Join us for the 10th Annual Kurt Caselli Foundation MotoDoffo Event on June 8, Tickets Available Now!

TEMECULA, California — The Kurt Caselli Foundation in partnership with Doffo Winery is excited to announce the return of the annual Kurt Caselli Foundation MotoDoffo Fundraising Event, scheduled for Saturday, June 8th from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM. Celebrating its 10th year, this special event promises to be an unforgettable evening dedicated to enhancing the safety of off-road riders and racers, with all proceeds directly benefiting The Kurt Caselli Foundation. We invite both returning supporters and new enthusiasts to join us for an evening of community and awareness, learning about Kurt Caselli’s legacy and the foundation’s safety initiatives.

Event Features:

Live DJ: Enjoy an energizing mix of music that promises something for everyone.

Exceptional Beverages: Sip on Doffo’s award-winning wines, tasty beers from 805, and unique non-alcoholic options from Drink Weird.

Gourmet Food Selections: Indulge in mouthwatering options from a variety of food vendors, including tacos, burgers, fries, street corn, and more from Tito's Tacos, Extreme Elotes, and Doffo's C&R Gourmet food stand.

Interactive Fun: Capture memories at our photobooth, explore vendor offerings, and treat the kids to face painting and games in our Kid’s Activity Area.

Silent Auction and Raffles: Bid on exclusive items and win prizes, featuring contributions from top moto companies.

Special Motorcycle Displays: View Kurt Caselli’s racing bikes and Marcelo Doffo’s collection of over 150 vintage and modern motorcycles.

A Tribute to Kurt Caselli: This event honors the legacy of Kurt Caselli, an American off-road champion on and off the track. The foundation established in his memory is dedicated to improving the safety of riders and racers in the off-road motorcycling industry. With a mission focused on safety before, during, and after racing, we work to minimize risks and support riders’ futures. Since 2014, the Doffo Family has partnered with us, hosting fundraising events at their winery. Doffo Winery, operated by Marcelo Doffo and his children, is deeply rooted in motorcycle culture, making it a fitting venue for our events.