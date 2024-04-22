The Nashville Supercross provided yet another crazy night of racing, with intense action in the 450 Class, and huge points shakeups in the 250 Class. We fired off questions to former pro and NBC Pit Reporter Jason Thomas to get some insight into what was a pivotal night of 2024.
The track surface was much harder than what the guys have seen for most of the season. What are the different skillsets required to go fast on this type of dirt?
In the world of racing, it’s hard to wrap one’s head around the concept of “slowing down to go faster.” There is so much emphasis on intensity and a sense of urgency in racing, it’s simply counterintuitive to think doing less will create lower lap times. The key is carrying momentum. To do that, riders will want to have less input on the throttle and brakes. Allow the built momentum to continue its natural flow. That takes a lot of balance and coordination as the speed maintained through the corner is higher. There is less “start/stop” in one’s technique. When a rider enters a corner, they want to simply avoid using the brakes. That will raise their speed into and through the corner and thus require less acceleration on exit. That lessening of acceleration is key as there simply isn’t enough traction to accept hard throttle application. Rapping the throttle will only create wheelspin and possibly a tip-over. That scenario played out time and time again as riders got antsy and grabbed a handful of throttle. Less braking, less throttle, more roll speed. This is the way.
It was a difficult track to pass on. What were some of the best passing spots that you noticed?
The sand played a pivotal role as riders made moves in the first apex and then again on the second. It also set up riders to make moves in the corner before the finish line. The rest of the track was tough to find an angle but the sand created drama all night long.
Take us through Levi Kitchen’s crash in beginning of the 250SX main. What were the events that led up to that?
It was typical first-lap chaos. In those rhythm sections, riders are moving all over the track. They’re not trying to cross-jump anyone but it happens, as everyone is reacting to someone else’s actions. This happened with Garrett Marchbanks in the first heat race, too. It happened to Jett Lawrence at A2. It’s a common thing but had nasty consequences as it often does. It’s another reason why starts are so critically important. You want to know how to not get cross-jumped? Get the holeshot.
What kind of mindset does RJ Hampshire have in a race like that? He had to know about Kitchen’s problems, but is there an added pressure when you know the championship lead is yours if you don’t make a mistake?
He was dead set on winning the race. He was in the lower pressure scenario. Bad race? Oh well, still second or third in points. No real letdown. But, if he can come out swinging and win, the whole dynamic opens up. Couple that with difficulty for Kitchen (which started in the heat race) and we have a whole new ballgame. These showdown races are such a huge opportunity for those needing a window of hope.
Get into the heat race between Jett Lawrence and Cooper Webb. How does Webb benefit from being behind Lawrence in that race (if at all), and does Lawrence pull some of his punches knowing Webb is right there to see everything he does?
I’m not sure if there was a lot gained. Most of the lines Jett used in the main event didn’t surface until then. If anything, he gained a little confidence by keeping Jett close but I think he knows he’s riding his best lately. Jett was likely curious as to how Webb would respond, but in the end, it was a bit of a non-event.
The intensity of the opening laps of the 450SX main was incredible. What’s it like in those situations, and is it difficult to keep your composure?
I wasn’t often in the heat of those battles at the front but on other stages I was. The biggest key is to remain calm. Riders like Ken Roczen put in such an incredible burst of intensity, sometimes the best approach is simply letting that salvo pass. I often say on the broadcast that if you can withstand the Roczen burst and stay with him, you have a good chance of getting him later. His strength is to sprint away early and then maintain that gap. If you can minimize that strategy, he isn’t as lethal past halfway. So, to answer that question, staying in the fight and withstanding the onslaught early is paramount.
The guys found a new jump line in the 450SX main, tripling before the whoops. Was this something they figured out in the main, or was it something they knew they could bust out if necessary?
I would guess they knew it was possible but needed conditions to improve to execute. The SMX Track Crew was constantly reworking that section and as it improved, the line finally came in. Also, riders try to save their best stuff for the main event when possible. A situation like this is often sized up on the parade lap as riders know what they can and can’t do. If the track looks ready for it, they will just go for it. Those parade laps are very underrated in that aspect. Riders can take their time and assess the entire racetrack, looking for opportunities to up the ante.
What happened with Ken Roczen’s shock during the main, and what kind of ride was that like for him going through the whoops?
I heard that the shock bladder blew which caused a rapid failure of the shock entirely. That failure spewed shock oil all over the bike and Kenny, which then exacerbated the problem. Riders use their legs to grip the motorcycle, never more than in the whoops. Spraying lubricants all over the areas that normally provide grip is about as bad of a scenario as you can ask for. It was a cavalcade of unfortunate events.
After starting well, and right on the rear fender of Lawrence, Webb ended up having a somewhat quiet night. Was Lawrence that much faster, or do you think Webb simply chose discretion on a night where aggression could have been so costly?
I think Webb accurately assessed that he was just going to have to settle. He was surely trying to stay with the top two but sometimes caution is the better part of valor. Had he turned it up to an 11, he likely takes more risk than appropriate. Getting third in Nashville won’t lose the title but taking too much risk, crashing, and getting 17th will certainly lose the title. Hard decisions have to be made sometimes. I give Webb credit for swallowing some ego and taking what was on offer.