The Nashville Supercross provided yet another crazy night of racing, with intense action in the 450 Class, and huge points shakeups in the 250 Class. We fired off questions to former pro and NBC Pit Reporter Jason Thomas to get some insight into what was a pivotal night of 2024.

The track surface was much harder than what the guys have seen for most of the season. What are the different skillsets required to go fast on this type of dirt?

In the world of racing, it’s hard to wrap one’s head around the concept of “slowing down to go faster.” There is so much emphasis on intensity and a sense of urgency in racing, it’s simply counterintuitive to think doing less will create lower lap times. The key is carrying momentum. To do that, riders will want to have less input on the throttle and brakes. Allow the built momentum to continue its natural flow. That takes a lot of balance and coordination as the speed maintained through the corner is higher. There is less “start/stop” in one’s technique. When a rider enters a corner, they want to simply avoid using the brakes. That will raise their speed into and through the corner and thus require less acceleration on exit. That lessening of acceleration is key as there simply isn’t enough traction to accept hard throttle application. Rapping the throttle will only create wheelspin and possibly a tip-over. That scenario played out time and time again as riders got antsy and grabbed a handful of throttle. Less braking, less throttle, more roll speed. This is the way.