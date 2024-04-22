Results Archive
GNCC
The Old Gray
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Foxborough
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Supercross
Nashville
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat Apr 27
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 27
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Max Anstie
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 4
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 5
News
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

April 22, 2024 10:00am
by:

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 14 (of 17) — Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee 

Supercross

Nashville - 250SX Showdown Main Event

April 20, 2024
Nissan Stadium
Nashville, TN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire 16:17.536 19 Laps 51.043 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
2 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda 16:21.199 +3.663 51.585 Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R
3 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle 16:26.927 +9.391 51.746 Avignon, CA France KTM 250 SX-F
4 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith 16:34.488 +16.952 51.513 Belmont, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Jalek Swoll Jalek Swoll 16:37.844 +20.308 52.090 Belleview, FL United States Triumph TF 250-X
6 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:42.629 +25.093 52.600 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
7 Max Anstie Max Anstie 16:45.135 +27.599 52.536 Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom Honda CRF250R
8 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas 16:46.622 +29.086 52.379 Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R
9 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer 16:47.283 +29.747 52.542 Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F
10 Phil Nicoletti Phil Nicoletti 16:54.007 +36.471 52.555 Cochecton, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna)
RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna) Align Media
The 250SX East/West Showdown main event podium.
The 250SX East/West Showdown main event podium. Align Media
Supercross

Foxborough - 450SX Main Event

April 13, 2024
Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, MA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:17.431 23 Laps 53.013 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
2 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:18.529 +1.098 53.192 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
3 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 21:20.261 +2.830 53.361 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
4 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson 21:25.391 +7.960 53.536 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
5 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence 21:25.596 +8.165 53.389 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
6 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 21:40.152 +22.721 53.735 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
7 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 21:54.320 +36.889 54.452 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
8 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 22:11.494 +54.063 54.764 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
9 Justin Hill Justin Hill 22:13.162 +55.731 54.194 Yoncalla, OR United States KTM 450 SX-F
10 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 21:29.704 22 Laps 54.981 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450
Full Results
Jett Lawrence (Honda)
Jett Lawrence (Honda) Align Media
The 450SX main event podium.
The 450SX main event podium. Align Media

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France 136
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 123
3Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States 120
4Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 116
5Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 105
6Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 94
7Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States 89
8Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 88
9Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 84
10Henry Miller Rochester, MN United States 74
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 166
2Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 164
3Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 148
4Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 138
5Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 121
6Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 106
7Anthony Bourdon Hossegor, France France 96
8Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 89
9Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States 88
10Phil Nicoletti Cochecton, NY United States 77
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 286
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 281
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 253
4Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 246
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 224
6Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 223
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 198
8Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 177
9Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 166
10Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 163
Full Standings

Other Championship Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series

Through Round 5 (of 13) 

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 131
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 112
3Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 91
4Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA 79
5Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States 62
6Angus Riordan Australia Australia 61
7Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 50
8Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 49
9Dante Oliveira Hollister, CA United States 49
10Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 46
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA 131
2Angus Riordan Australia Australia 117
3Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 93
4Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 91
5Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL United States 67
6Ruy Barbosa Chile Chile 67
7Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 66
8Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV United States 65
9Tyler Palmer Denver, NC United States 59
10Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 55
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 136
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States 114
3Zachary N Davidson Iron Station, NC United States 88
4Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States 75
5Dustin S Simpson Oakboro, NC United States 68
6Joe Schriver Turentum, PA United States 59
7Dustin Simpson Wesley Chapel, NC United States 42
8Jeff Werner Osgood, IN United States 42
9James Churn Iii Annapolis, MD United States 38
10Philippe Chaine Canada Canada 25
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 128
2Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ 115
3Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 107
4Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 104
5Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States 76
6Jordan Jarvis Clayton, NC United States 61
7Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States 60
8Kaitlyn Lindsey Beaver Dam, KY United States 56
9Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 52
10Addison J Elliott Lascassas, TN United States 52
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Through Round 4 (of 20)

Championship Standings

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
1Jorge Prado Spain 219
2Tim Gajser Slovenia 206
3Romain Febvre France 174
4Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands 164
5Pauls Jonass Latvia 142
6Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 141
7Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 131
8Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands 118
10Valentin Guillod Switzerland 88
9Kevin Horgmo Norway 82
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
1Kay de Wolf Netherlands 213
2Simon Laengenfelder Germany 187
3Thibault Benistant France 148
4Lucas Coenen Belgium 147
6Andrea Adamo Italy 139
7Mikkel Haarup Denmark 131
8Liam Everts Belgium 128
5Camden McLellan South Africa 126
9Rick Elzinga Netherlands 110
10Marc-Antoine Rossi France 101
Full Standings

US Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 2

Championship Standings

2024 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Region
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Region
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX Futures
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)250SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)450SMX
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsNA
Full ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) ResultNA
Full ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
Kyle Peters (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
TBDGeneral Tire Arenacross Outlaws250 Pro
TBDGeneral Tire Arenacross Outlaws450 Pro
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
TBDDakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDMagna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDWORCSPro 450 MC
TBDWORCSPro 250 MC
TBDFIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
