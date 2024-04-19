Oh no! Phil Nicoletti sent out a retirement announcement yesterday saying he will pack it in at the end of this season. We’ll still get him for the rest of 250SX West, 450MX and then the SMX races, but after that Phil will go in another direction.
Why? We asked him. This is a great way to get inside the mind of a rider when they decide it’s time to hang it up.
Q: Seriously Phil? You’re done at the end of the year? What the heck, man. You always seemed miserable anyway so what’s the difference now? Tell us what happened.
— Weege
Honestly, after press day at Anaheim 1 I decided this was it. I called my father in the hotel parking lot and told him this was it. I didn’t want to be truly dedicated anymore. I told him I have enough fuel in my tank for one more year at this level. It all comes to an end eventually. I did my first national in 2006, and it’s now 2024. I lived my dream I always wanted to! Am I disappointed I didn’t win any championships, races, or get more than one podium? Yeaa, you bet your f@&$?!% ass I am. But I can say I was a consistent top 10 guy for quite a few years. I can say I raced some badass guys in the past 18 years. Some of those guys were my heroes. I checked off a lot of shit on my bucket list.
Just to make sure I’m good with this, I can reflect on these words I got from Justin Brayton:
“Even if you won five Championships and made 30 million you’d want more. Be proud!! Hell of a run!”
So I’m good now, haha!
Q: Almost every racer who retires says it’s not about results or money as much as it is just a feeling that they have. Can you try to describe that?
I always told myself if I lose the passion for the suffer and risk, then it’s time. Outdoors for me is the biggest factor. I truly LOVE motocross. Yes supercross is a good show, but motocross is the true grit of our sport. The grind, the summers, the fitness. I always trained to be strong for outdoors. I did okay in supercross in my time, yes, but my heart was always motocross. I told myself when I got older that when my heart went away to grind for motocross, then I knew it was time. I never was a guy who wanted a deal for supercross-only. That’s not me. I love stroking out in the summertime where the work and fitness comes into play. I’m not saying supercross doesn’t have fitness involved, but it’s DEFINITELY NOT THE SAME. It came to that point where I knew I only have one summer left in me, and I wouldn’t be able to sustain outdoors for another year. My body and my mind has hit the limit to compete in both SX and MX. Could I milk it another year and collect a pay check? Yes, I could. But that’s not what I’m here to do. It’s time to give my seat to another young punk ass kid who wants to make his path in this sport. Time to make my path somewhere else.
Q: Do you want to thank some people or do “They know who they are”?
I can’t even do this. The number of truly amazing people who have helped me isn’t even possible to list. Yes, there were different levels of influence on my career, more than others. But there are A LOT of amazing people who have helped me. When I mean a lot, there truly was. From the time I was a kid, all the way until 35 years old. I am forever grateful. Especially to the ones who bailed me out at my worst times to allow me to build back to have a chance in this sport. I can’t even explain the opportunity and the chances certain people gave to me to be able to make it in this sport. You truly know who you are. One last note, and this is from the bottom of my heart: There are a few of the greatest souls that impacted not only my career, but also my life, that are now up above us looking down. I owe you so much for giving me the chance to put my name on the map.