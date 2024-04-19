Oh no! Phil Nicoletti sent out a retirement announcement yesterday saying he will pack it in at the end of this season. We’ll still get him for the rest of 250SX West, 450MX and then the SMX races, but after that Phil will go in another direction.

Why? We asked him. This is a great way to get inside the mind of a rider when they decide it’s time to hang it up.

Q: Seriously Phil? You’re done at the end of the year? What the heck, man. You always seemed miserable anyway so what’s the difference now? Tell us what happened.

— Weege

Honestly, after press day at Anaheim 1 I decided this was it. I called my father in the hotel parking lot and told him this was it. I didn’t want to be truly dedicated anymore. I told him I have enough fuel in my tank for one more year at this level. It all comes to an end eventually. I did my first national in 2006, and it’s now 2024. I lived my dream I always wanted to! Am I disappointed I didn’t win any championships, races, or get more than one podium? Yeaa, you bet your f@&$?!% ass I am. But I can say I was a consistent top 10 guy for quite a few years. I can say I raced some badass guys in the past 18 years. Some of those guys were my heroes. I checked off a lot of shit on my bucket list.

Just to make sure I’m good with this, I can reflect on these words I got from Justin Brayton:

“Even if you won five Championships and made 30 million you’d want more. Be proud!! Hell of a run!”

So I’m good now, haha!