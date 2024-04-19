Ahead of the Nashville Supercross, Tom Journet and Mitch Kendra caught up with a handful of riders as we preview 14th round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. The Nashville SX will be the first East/West Showdown race of the season and will kick off the Love Moto Stop Cancer campaign benefitting the children of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Hear from Pierce Brown, Coty Schock, Nick Romano Levi Kitchen, Cameron McAdoo, and Kevin Moranz ahead of a much-anticipated weekend.

Film/Edit: Tom Journet

