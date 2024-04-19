Results Archive
MXGP of
Sardegna
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Camden McLellan
GNCC
The Old Gray
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Jonathan Girroir
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Liam Draper
Supercross
Foxborough
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Upcoming
Supercross
Nashville
Sat Apr 20
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat Apr 27
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 27
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Max Anstie
First Look: Nashville Preview

April 19, 2024

Ahead of the Nashville Supercross, Tom Journet and Mitch Kendra caught up with a handful of riders as we preview 14th round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. The Nashville SX will be the first East/West Showdown race of the season and will kick off the Love Moto Stop Cancer campaign benefitting the children of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Hear from Pierce Brown, Coty Schock, Nick Romano Levi Kitchen, Cameron McAdoo, and Kevin Moranz ahead of a much-anticipated weekend.

Film/Edit: Tom Journet

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets

