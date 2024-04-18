Nashville is one of the most popular rounds of Monster Energy Supercross. A tourist destination, oftentimes these “two trips in one” cities bring crowds from all corners of the United States. After all, what’s not to love about a night of honky tonkin’ after watching the world’s best supercrossers go head-to-head? Nashville was also one of the most pivotal rounds of the series last year as Cooper Webb’s heat race crash marked the end of his series. Justin Barcia and Jason Anderson also suffered injuries in the section right before Webb’s mishap. Let’s hope 2024 is a bit kinder, eh?

The start for Nashville spans nearly the length of the stadium before bending into a long left hand 180. A rhythm section of seven similarly built jumps greets riders immediately out of the first corner and I would expect a 2-3-2 execution here.

A bowl berm sends riders down the sideline of Nissan Stadium, consisting of a small double and supercross triple.

Upon landing the triple, riders will fire into a long sandy right-hand corner. Hopefully two lines will shape up here, but this section screams one-lined as riders will stick to the inside.

The next section is identical to Birmingham as riders will awkwardly bend to the right then back left. The next 180 is ripe for block passing and is the same setup where Deegan blasted Coty Schock into Tuscaloosa.

After the 180, riders have a couple of options. Going outside in the corner could open up a triple-on step-off as riders head toward the finish line. That outside is precarious, though, opening up the block pass. Sticking to the inside in the corner, riders will either have to roll, step-on step-off or double and table-to-single. Both of these present challenges as the roll option is very slow initially while the table-to-single will likely send riders far higher than they would like (tabletop faces are often very steep). In each of these lines, there are pros and cons, so let’s see what plays out as the go-to.