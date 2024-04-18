The Insiders are back to preview round 14 of Monster Energy Supercross. Nashville is set to host the first East/West showdown race of the season as Levi Kitchen, Cameron McAdoo, RJ Hampshire, and Haiden Deegan face off for the first time in 2024. You can’t get any closer than tied! Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas break down what to look for as the 450 championship heats up. Co-points leader Cooper Webb joins the Insiders for the Big Interview and Clinton Fowler brings us the SMX facts and puts the Supercross championship in historical perspective.

