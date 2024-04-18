KTM has just announced its 2025 XC and XC-F lineup, designed for cross-country and closed-course off-road racing use. The 2025 lineup of these bikes mimics the changes seen on the recently-announced 2025 SX and SX-F motocross bikes, including a revised frame first seen on the 2024.5 Factory Edition motocross machines.

The range includes three two-strokes (125, 250 and 300) and three four-strokes (250, 350 and 450).

Details via a KTM press release are below:

The 2025 KTM XC Range is Lined Up and Ready to Take on Cross Country Racing Duties

With years of race-winning credentials and a trophy room bursting at the seams, FMF KTM Factory Racing is no stranger to winning premier offroad racing titles, currently leading this year’s Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series with Johnny Girroir, as well as the National Grand Prix Championship (NGPC) at the hands of Dante Oliveira. For 2025, the KTM XC and XC-F range brings proper KTM Factory Racing expertise to the trail in a bid to continue its domination.

Leading the charge when it comes to development, the frame now features visible cutouts and different tube-wall thicknesses around the headstock area, with the engine mount and rear shock mount areas receiving the same treatment.

These changes have been specifically engineered to improve chassis flex characteristics and reduce weight by around 300 g while maintaining overall stability and improving cornering behavior. An updated swingarm with a machined chain slider – for better mud dissipation – and an updated rear brake pedal – for improved durability and resistance to bending – round out the changes to the frame.