How many real changes have you made to the Kawasaki throughout this last year. You've been on that platform for quite some time. It has changed, but you're pretty familiar with the team and the platform.

Yeah, actually, we've had a some pretty big changes. The engine, they were doing a lot of good work on towards the end of outdoors last year. I obviously missed outdoors last year, so I didn't get to pick up on that. We’ve had some different chassis changes as well. Kind of all around, I mean, every team changes stuff every year, we all have to try to push to progress. But I think in general that we've all kind of made a made some good steps in the right direction with the bike around the team. So, I'm really comfortable, I just need to execute a couple of things, maybe a little bit better. Definitely get some better starts. That'd be helpful. But I'm really happy with where the bike is at right now also.

Is this the healthiest you've been as a pro?

It's kind of funny you say that because I came into the season very unhealthy with my shoulder and then in the first turn in Detroit, what happened there, I fractured my tibia in my leg. So, I am very healthy now though and it's great to be this far, finally into a supercross season and just, you know, stacking good races together and being healthy and staying consistent. It does feel good.

Red plate coming into this weekend and then you leave with it again. Can you talk about, from your point of view, having the pressure of the red plate and riding consistent races and trying to take this thing home?

Yeah, I honestly came into the weekend with the same mindset that I've had all year, just race tonight and that's something that I think I've struggled with in the past and I think it's ended up biting me. Starting to think forward or think too far into things. It's great to have the red plate at round six. It's the furthest into the series that I've been the points leader. So, it's exciting and I'm really excited to just take this thing to the end with these guys. It's gonna be a hard fight.

You mentioned taking it race by race, but with only three races left and a little bit of a points lead, are you starting to do the math? Like thinking, “Okay, second is fine.” You're ahead of Vialle, you're only losing three to Haiden Deegan.

Honestly, not really. It's like they're so important every point counts, obviously. And you wanna get every point you can. Obviously, Tom and I are really close, and Haiden is really not that far back either. Like I said, it's been working for me this kind of the way I've been approaching it, my mindset, like just taking everything that I can get each night and not going for more than what I'm capable of. And so that was kind of something that has been important all year and I think will be for these last few races too and especially for two of them being shootouts.

I actually wanted to ask you about the showdown, does the game plan change at all for a showdown because a bad start there could actually lose you more points than in just a normal East Region race?

No, I think the game plan is the same because the game plan is definitely not to start 10th like tonight. So, you want to start up front no matter what, whether there's three or four good guys who are capable of getting a win or seven or eight. So, it's obviously a little bit more important and I think that there's potential for bigger point swings, obviously, in the shootouts and with two of our next three races being them, I think it's gonna have a factor. But I do think that, something I always say, kind of the cream rises to the top, you know. So, may the best guy win.