You ended Jett’s three-race winning streak with your win. Now you've finished ahead of him in the last three races with the worst finish as a second. Is momentum really important at this stage of the season with four races remaining?

It's definitely not a bad thing. I think it's huge, right? He's been really great this year at a lot of races, but it's something where I just know it's 17 rounds and we all get dealt adversity throughout the season and it can come at different times. Obviously he’s had some tough races the last few and I was able to take advantage of that, but I think the big thing is just staying in it. I think a lot of people not only wrote me off at the beginning of the year but have written us off since Jett’s gotten the points lead. So it's definitely rewarding to have the red plate, fight through a lot of the stuff we've been fighting through. It's not easy, you know? This class and this sport is top level. So I'm really proud of myself for sticking to it and knowing that it was gonna come down to a late season push for points.

And how important is it to have been to beat the rider you’re trying to beat for the championship in all three of these races?

Yeah, it's not everything right? You take it for what it is, right? It's good, though. Like I said, the mid season, when he had this win streak going, you know, you see that and man, it's not a great feeling as a racer and it's not a great feeling as you're trying to catch up on points, either. So, I think for me, yeah, it's easy to kind of get discouraged or overwhelmed or go, “Hey, this guy is unbeatable.” So I was proud of myself for never doubting what I can do.

You've been clawing away at the points for a while. You have the red plate, tied with Jett going into the next four races. We know you have that dog in you. What can we expect for the next four to close out the season?

I mean, it's tight, right? Me, Jett and Chase. It's tight and pressure is a real thing. It's not like we're midway through the season where you can have a mistake. You're gonna have to start now doing risk versus reward. I truly believe so. I feel like I'm very comfortable in that situation and I know when the pressure is on what I can do.

You mentioned the pressure. Do you feel like the pressure is more on Jett now that you worked through that point gap that you had to come over through or do you kind of feel like it's an even game now?

It’s as even as it can be. But I think I look at it differently. I think pressure is when you're behind. Eight points [coming into] tonight could have easily doubled the other way. So to me that's pressure when you're behind. So now that we're tied up, it's a much more comfortable feeling.

What was your mentality like after the heat race? Did you learn anything from Jett? Did you change anything on the bike?

No changes. Um I just made that mistake and he was able to get me. I was pretty happy with it. We've seen races this year where he's come out and he’s been able to get around me and pull away. So, I feel like me, him and Chase were really good in that heat and I was happy with it.