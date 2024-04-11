Results Archive
How to Watch: Foxborough SX, Old Gray GNCC, and MXGP of Trentino

How to Watch Foxborough SX, Old Gray GNCC, and MXGP of Trentino

April 11, 2024 2:00pm
by:

On Saturday, the 13th round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Foxborough SX round will be the sixth round of the 250SX East Region Championship.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT on PeacockPeacock will carry live coverage of the Foxborough Supercross night show beginning at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.

CNBC will run a re-air of the Foxborough Supercross night show program on Monday at 1 a.m. EDT/Sunday at 10 p.m. PDT.

Remember, you can also listen live to all 31 rounds of SMX on the NBC Sports Audio Channel 85 on Sirius XM.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will also be in action at the round five The Old Gray GNCC in Monterey, Tennessee, on April 13 and 14. Tune into RacerTV.com to watch the pro ATVs on Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT and to watch the pro bikes on Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT.

And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season fourth round MXGP of Trentino (Italy) takes place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

  • Supercross

    Foxborough

     Supercross Futures
    Saturday, April 13
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      April 13 - 1:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      April 13 - 1:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 13 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Nigh Show  
      Live
      April 13 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Nigh Show (Re-air)
      April 15 - 1:00 AM
      CNBC
Foxborough Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

The Old Gray GNCC TV & Streaming Schedule

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) 

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Trentino (Italy)

     EMX125 & EMX250
    Sunday, April 14
    • MX2 Qualifying 
      Live
      April 13 - 10:15 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying 
      Live
      April 13 - 11:10 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      April 14 - 7:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      April 14 - 8:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      April 14 - 10:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      April 14 - 11:00 AM
      MXGP TV
MXGP of Trentino MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

2024 Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 244
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 236
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 224
4Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 215
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 202
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 156
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 141
3Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 130
4Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 121
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 116
Full Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 110
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 82
3Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 66
4Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA 64
5Angus Riordan Australia Australia 57
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Angus Riordan Australia Australia 103
2Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA 101
3Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 70
4Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 68
5Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL United States 57
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 115
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States 84
3Zachary N Davidson Iron Station, NC United States 73
4Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States 50
5Dustin S Simpson Oakboro, NC United States 50
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 98
2Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ 97
3Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 83
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 82
5Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States 76
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) 

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
1Jorge Prado Spain 174
2Tim Gajser Slovenia 157
4Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands 125
3Romain Febvre France 123
5Pauls Jonass Latvia 113
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
1Kay de Wolf Netherlands 170
2Simon Laengenfelder Germany 141
3Lucas Coenen Belgium 124
4Thibault Benistant France 106
6Andrea Adamo Italy 100
Full Standings

2024 Souvenir Program

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

View the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

View the 2024 Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC) souvenir program.

General

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross Live Timing

2024 AMA National Numbers

RELATED: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign Ups Now Open

Foxborough Supercross

Foxborough Supercross Race Center

Foxborough Supercross Injury Report

Foxborough Supercross provisional entry lists:

Supercross

Foxborough - 250SX Futures Provisional Entry List

April 13, 2024
Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, MA United States
Revised: April 6 2024 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
14 Ronald Johnson Ronald Johnson White Oak, PA United States KTM 250 SX-F
15 Gavin Towers Gavin Towers Venetia, PA United States Yamaha YZ250F
17 Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki GasGas MC 250F
20 Tyler Mollet Tyler Mollet Stuart, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
22 Logan Riggins Logan Riggins Easley, SC United States KTM 250 SX-F
Full Entry List
Supercross

Foxborough - 250SX East Provisional Entry List

April 13, 2024
Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, MA United States
Revised: April 9 2024 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
16 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France KTM 250 SX-F
33 Jalek Swoll Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States Triumph TF 250-X
37 Max Anstie Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom Honda CRF250R
38 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan New Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
39 Pierce Brown Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States GasGas MC 250F
Full Entry List
Supercross

Foxborough - 450SX Provisional Entry List

April 13, 2024
Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, MA United States
Revised: March 22 2024 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
9 Adam Cianciarulo Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Entry List

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

General

GNCC Live Timing 

The Old Gray GNCC

The Old Gray GNCC Race Center

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) 

General

MXGP Live Timing

Other Info

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Gillette Stadium
Address: One Patriot Place
Foxborough, MA 02035

Practice & Qualifying — 11:30 a.m. Eastern/8 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

The Old Gray
3781 Monterey Hwy
Monterey TN  38574

Directions 

Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT

Tickets

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Get tickets to the Foxborough Supercross.

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Get tickets to The Old Gray GNCC.

Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

The 2024 Foxborough Supercross layout.
The 2024 Foxborough Supercross layout. Feld Motor Sports

Race Day Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

  • Supercross

    Foxborough

     Supercross Futures
    Saturday, April 13
    Gillette Stadium
    Foxborough, MA United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (EDT)
    Saturday
    11:30am 11:30am 250SX Futures Free Practice 1
    11:40am 11:40am 250SX Group C Free Practice
    11:50am 11:50am 250SX Group B Free Practice
    12:00pm 12:00pm 250SX Group A Free Practice
    12:10pm 12:10pm 450SX Group A Free Practice
    12:20pm 12:20pm 450SX Group B Free Practice
    12:30pm 12:30pm 450SX Group C Free Practice
    12:40pm 12:40pm 250SX Futures Free Practice 2
    1:05pm 1:05pm 250SX Group C Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:20pm 1:20pm 250SX Group B Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:35pm 1:35pm 250SX Group A Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:50pm 1:50pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    2:05pm 2:05pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 1
    2:20pm 2:20pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 1
    2:35pm 2:35pm 250SX Futures Qualifying 1
    3:00pm 3:00pm Promoter Track Walk #1
    3:10pm 3:10pm Track Maintenance
    3:20pm 3:20pm 250SX Group C Qualifying 2
    3:35pm 3:35pm 250SX Group B Qualifying 2
    3:50pm 3:50pm 250SX Group A Qualifying 2
    4:05pm 4:05pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 2
    4:20pm 4:20pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 2
    4:35pm 4:35pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 2
    4:50pm 4:50pm 250SX Futures Qualifying 2
    5:00pm 5:00pm Promoter Track Walk #2
    5:15pm 5:15pm Promoter Track Walk #3
    5:30pm 5:30pm Track Maintenance
    6:30pm 6:30pm Opening Ceremonies
    7:06pm 7:06pm 250SX Heat 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    7:20pm 7:20pm 250SX Heat 2 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    7:34pm 7:34pm 450SX Heat 1
    7:48pm 7:48pm 450SX Heat 2
    7:56pm 7:56pm 250SX Futures Sighting Lap
    8:01pm 8:01pm 250SX Futures Main Event (8 Minutes + 1 Lap)
    8:11pm 8:11pm Track Maintenance
    8:20pm 8:20pm 250SX Last Chance Qualifier
    8:32pm 8:32pm 450SX Last Chance Qualifier
    8:39pm 8:39pm Intermission
    8:51pm 8:51pm 250SX Sighting Lap
    8:56pm 8:56pm 250SX Main Event (15 Minutes + 1 Lap)
    9:13pm 9:13pm 250SX Victory Circle
    9:21pm 9:21pm Track Maintenance
    9:24pm 9:24pm 450SX Sighting Lap
    9:29pm 9:29pm 450SX Main Event (20 Minutes + 1 Lap)
    9:51pm 9:51pm 450SX Victory Circle
Foxborough Supercross Schedule

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

The Old Gray GNCC Race Weekend Schedule

Friday, April 12, Saturday, April 13, and Sunday, April 14

*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Monterey, Tennessee.

Friday, April 12, 2024

  • 9:00am Gates Open
  • 2:00pm – 6:00pm ATV, eMTB & Bike Registration - all classes
  • 3:00pm – 7:00pm Landers KTM Motorcycle Shop Grand Opening: Special guests including Ryan Dungey, live music, food and giveaways!
  • 4:00pm Specialized eMTB Racing
  • 8:00pm Live Entertainment: The Scarecrow
  • 9:15pm Live Entertainment: Ole 60
  • 12:00 am Gates Close

Saturday, April 13, 2024

  • 6:00am Gates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45am Youth ATV & Micro Registration
  • 8:00am 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min. event)
  • 8:45am 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min. event)
  • 9:30am – 10:30am Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
  • 9:30am – 2:00pm Amateur & Pro ATV Registration
  • 11:00am Amateur ATV Racing (2 hr event)
  • 2:00pm – 4:00pm Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 2:00pm Bike Registration - all classes
  • 5:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing
  • 7:00pm – 7:45pm Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
  • 8:00pm Live Entertainment: Cherokee Hope
  • 8:30pm Live Entertainment: Chad Hancock
  • 9:00pm Live Entertainment: Ty Gregory
  • 12:00am Gates Close

Sunday, April 14, 2024

  • 6:00am Gates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45am Youth Bike Registration
  • 8:00am – 9:30am Youth Bike Race (90 min. event)
  • 8:05am – 9:30pm Amateur Bike Registration
  • 10:00am – 12:00pm Amateur Bike Race (2 hr. event)
  • 10:05am – 12:45pm Pro Bike Registration
  • 1:00pm – 4:00pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr. event)
