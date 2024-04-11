The 13th round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday night in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Check out the report below for a look at who will miss the race due to injury.

450SX

Adam Cianciarulo – Ankle | In

Cianciarulo sustained a high ankle sprain in St. Louis, but will be racing in Foxborough.

Christian Craig – Elbow | Out

Craig is focused on overcoming a nagging elbow injury and being 100 percent ready for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. He’s out for the remainder of supercross.

Dylan Ferrandis – Lungs | Out

Ferrandis has been on the sidelines for a while dealing with a lung infection. He won’t be back for Foxborough, but he’s riding during the week and is hopeful for Nashville.

Logan Karnow – Ankle | Out

Karnow is out due to an ankle injury sustained at the season opener. He’s back on the bike, and a look at his Instagram reveals he’s been passing the remainder of his time doing photoshoots.

John Short – Banged Up | Out

Short had a big crash in Indianapolis during qualifying. He hoped to be back for Foxborough, but plans on getting back to racing in Nashville or Philadelphia.

Aaron Tanti – Thumb | Out

Tanti is out with a thumb injury and the team isn’t sure when he’ll be back, although they did tell is it might be Denver.

Dean Wilson – Scapula | Out

Wilson is currently playing the waiting game with his scapula, which he fractured in Daytona. He's back on the bike and hopes to race in Nashville.

