On Track School, a Virtual Education That Still Builds a Community
A racing schedule and a school schedule don’t often mix, so for 20 years On Track School has provided an online option for students in grades K-12 that allows racers time to travel and train while still prioritizing education.
On Track School is not “home school.” This is a true virtual education with real teachers, and current racers including Jo Shimoda, Malcolm Stewart, Haiden Deegan and Dax Bennick, to name a few, all came through the On Track School program. This will only grow more critical, as the AMA will be requiring a high-school level education for 450cc racers in the near future.
On Track School, though, isn’t just focused on the diploma. Director and Founder Andrea Leib continues to inspire the On Track team to look at ways to not only create the coolest school on the planet but also to build community internally and externally within the moto community.
Here’s an update on some initiatives for 2024, with many of them boosting a student’s real-world experience.
The Apprentice program (part of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch) is entering its fourth year. Aspiring young talents hoping to embark on a career in the industry can get first-hand experience in a variety of disciplines. Learn more here.
This innovative internship program, created with the support from MX Sports, puts apprentices into vital roles at the race. Apprentices received mentorship from some of the most experienced and well-known members of the motocross community including EMT, photography, announcing, event planning, AMA officiant, trackside support, mechanic, social media, USMCA, vendor support and more.
The industry loves this apprentice initiative. On Track School has received a $10K grant from American Honda Corporation which will help provide additional support for thriving apprentices looking to further their career experience.
Also, On Track School continues to provide educational scholarships through the Scholarship Race program at Loretta Lynn’s and Cash for Class. Racers can earn funds through select classes through 10th place. Funds are deposited directly into a 529 savings account by way of donations throughout our industry. These funds can be used for private K-12 schools, vocational school or college, and it does not have to be used for On Track School. For example, a racer could earn scholarship money and use it for tuition at a traditional college after racing. Learn more here.
On Track School hosts a set of monthly webinars to share inspiring stories from high profile racers, business owners and other industry leaders. Travis Pastrana, Ricky Carmichael, Aldon Baker, Bob Weber from 6D and Dr. Reiman have all stopped in to help. Learn more here.
To build a stronger network and empower parents with opportunities to create solutions for fundraising, event planning and more, On Track School is creating a PTO (Parent - Teacher - Organization). The PTO helps organize real time social events including prom and graduation at Loretta Lynn’s, Disco in the Dirt at Mini O’s, and group photos and gatherings at various races. Having parents and teachers involved will bring more opportunities to connect with our community.
The importance of community behind the screen, particularly in digital spaces such as online school and social media platforms, cannot be overstated. Even though On Track School educates in a virtual environment, it can still connect individuals, foster belonging and support, facilitate learning and collaboration, and empower members in both their online and offline lives. This is about more than a diploma. On Track School is committed to empowering individuals for positive change.