On Track School, a Virtual Education That Still Builds a Community

A racing schedule and a school schedule don’t often mix, so for 20 years On Track School has provided an online option for students in grades K-12 that allows racers time to travel and train while still prioritizing education.

On Track School is not “home school.” This is a true virtual education with real teachers, and current racers including Jo Shimoda, Malcolm Stewart, Haiden Deegan and Dax Bennick, to name a few, all came through the On Track School program. This will only grow more critical, as the AMA will be requiring a high-school level education for 450cc racers in the near future.

On Track School, though, isn’t just focused on the diploma. Director and Founder Andrea Leib continues to inspire the On Track team to look at ways to not only create the coolest school on the planet but also to build community internally and externally within the moto community.

Here’s an update on some initiatives for 2024, with many of them boosting a student’s real-world experience.

The Apprentice program (part of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch) is entering its fourth year. Aspiring young talents hoping to embark on a career in the industry can get first-hand experience in a variety of disciplines. Learn more here.

This innovative internship program, created with the support from MX Sports, puts apprentices into vital roles at the race. Apprentices received mentorship from some of the most experienced and well-known members of the motocross community including EMT, photography, announcing, event planning, AMA officiant, trackside support, mechanic, social media, USMCA, vendor support and more.