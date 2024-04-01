1st Annual Block Party and Fundraiser to Honor Ken Block on April 4 (4/3)

The following press release is from the 43 Institute:

1st Annual Block Party + Fundraiser

April 3, 2024

Woodward Park City, UT Benefiting

A Tribute To Ken Block And Support the 43i Mission Event Goal

To empower individuals and raise funds for 43i programs

About 43 Institute

43i exists to carry on Ken Block’s greatest legacy: creating paths of opportunity for the exceptionally driven who may lack the proper support system for growth and success in action sports, motorsports, and the creative arts.

Details

Celebration at Woodward Park City (11 am-3 pm) Event: KB Mountain Lab Throwback Snowboard Jam

Fan Interaction

Moment of awesomeness at 2:43 pm

Evening Block Party and Fundraiser (5-10 pm) Introduction: Celebrating the 43i mission

Panel Discussions

Insights from industry leaders and influencers

Networking Opportunities

Connecting attendees, speakers, and sponsors

Entertainment

Music, artists, and performances

Social Mixer & Dinner

Engaging conversations, culinary delights and libations

Auctions

Silent and live bidding for one-of-a-kind items and experiences

Get more info at 43i.org, @43institute or email us at 43Day@43i.org.