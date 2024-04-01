Lots to talk about when it comes to the St. Louis SX. Penalties, T-bones, Triple Crown madness, and more on the PulpMX Show tonight, presented by Motosport.com, Fly Racing, and DeCal Works. Host Steve Matthes will welcome in Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX’s Phil Nicoletti and Gizmo Mods Rock River Racing’s Marshall Weltin as co-hosts to talk about everything and anything that happened at St. Louis.

Eli Tomac got his first win of the year in sweeping the Triple Crown in St. Louis. We’ll talk to the Yamaha rider about his night, working on his starts, his ankle injury, and more.

What a night for Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen in going a perfect 1-1-1 to widen his points lead in the 250SX West Region Championship. We’ll have the Chef on to talk about that, the Triple Crown madness, the upcoming East/West Showdown, and more.

Justin Shantie is hanging up the wrenches for a NASCAR job and we’ll have the Monster Energy Kawasaki mechanic on to tell us why he’s doing that, life with Adam Cianciarulo, his unfortunate night in St. Louis, and more.

Kyle Peters wrapped up his fifth AMA Arenacross title in Las Vegas over the weekend with two solid main events. We’ll have the Phoenix Racing Honda rider calling in to tell us about how he did it, what’s next for him, and more.

