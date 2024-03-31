Well somehow the Friday St. Louis Supercross Weege Preview Show, based on why Eli Tomac should just keep on racing, actually panned out the very next day! Eli scored perhaps the most popular victory of this season on a night filled with drama for others. But more importantly, Eli was darned good, better than he has been the last few weeks, and he was keeping Jett Lawrence honest throughout the night. This is why you don't give up on it, even though Eli himself admits he was wondering if many the comeback from last year's injury wasn't worth it. Brought to you by RaceTech.com Gold Valves