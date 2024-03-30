Results Archive
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Race Results
  1. Dante Oliveira
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Thad Duvall
Supercross
Seattle
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jett Lawrence
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jo Shimoda
MXGP of
Spain
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Arenacross
Las Vegas
Supercross
St. Louis
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Hunter Lawrence
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 7
GNCC
The Old Gray
Sat Apr 13
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 13
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 14
The Moment: Penalty, Justin Barcia Collision Costly For Jett Lawrence

March 30, 2024 9:30pm
by:

There was a big shake up in the second race of the 450SX Triple Crown in St. Louis, which appeared to have been won by Jett Lawrence. Instead, Lawrence was one of many who jumped the finish line jump while it was showing both a red cross flag and the checkered flag, and he and three others have taken on penalties from the AMA.

Four riders, in total, were penalized: Jett Lawrence (two positions), Cooper Webb (two positions), Chase Sexton (two positions), Aaron Plessinger (two positions) and Jason Anderson (four positions). Webb, Plessinger, and Sexton jumped when the white flag was out, Anderson jumped the jump with both the white flag and the checkers, so he took on a double penalty (four positions).

This has major implications on the Triple Crown overall, because instead of Lawrence coming into the final race tied with Eli Tomac (2-1 and 1-2 results), Lawrence now sits on a 2-3 and will need help to try to wrestle the overall win away from Tomac.

Screen Shot 2024-03-30 at 10.00.21 PM
Screen Shot 2024-03-30 at 10.00.21 PM Jason Weigandt

Then the night got worse for Lawrence in Race Three when he was absolutely slammed in a corner by Justin Barcia on the first lap. Lawrence cut down a bit in a berm while battling his brother Hunter, and Barcia was coming up the inside in an extremely aggressive angle at a high rate of speed. It's hard to say what line Barcia was intending to go to, as most riders were using the berm in that corner but Barcia was cutting across the inside, possibly to keep the door closed to the riders behind him. Either way, this left him with a nearly head on collision with Lawrence. Barcia locked up the brakes to try to avoid it, but it was too late and Lawrence got slammed. At first, the series' leader was down holding his hand or arm, but he did eventually get back on the bike to cruise around at the back of the pack and try to collect points. He finished the race in 21st place, and unofficially would end up eighth overall. The trouble in Race Three negated most of the damage from the penalty in Race Two, although he might have finished seventh overall without the penalty, which is worth one additional championship point.

Jett Lawrence.
Jett Lawrence. Align Media

The word on Jett is that the left side of his body was battered and bruised but he's going through further evaluation. In the post-race press conference Hunter Lawrence, Jett's brother who finished on the podium, said, "Yeah thankfully he’s not hurt really bad as of now, after Doc G’s diagnostic check." 

Lawrence entered the race up 16 points on Cooper Webb in the series standings, Webb with a podium overall ended up cutting that gap down to eight points as the series hits its final off weekend of the season.

