There was a big shake up in the second race of the 450SX Triple Crown in St. Louis, which appeared to have been won by Jett Lawrence. Instead, Lawrence was one of many who jumped the finish line jump while it was showing both a red cross flag and the checkered flag, and he and three others have taken on penalties from the AMA.
Four riders, in total, were penalized: Jett Lawrence (two positions), Cooper Webb (two positions), Chase Sexton (two positions), Aaron Plessinger (two positions) and Jason Anderson (four positions). Webb, Plessinger, and Sexton jumped when the white flag was out, Anderson jumped the jump with both the white flag and the checkers, so he took on a double penalty (four positions).
This has major implications on the Triple Crown overall, because instead of Lawrence coming into the final race tied with Eli Tomac (2-1 and 1-2 results), Lawrence now sits on a 2-3 and will need help to try to wrestle the overall win away from Tomac.
AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier on the penalties in 450SX race 2:
Again, FIVE riders were penalized:
2 positions: Jett Lawrence, Cooper Webb, Chase Sexton, AND Aaron Plessinger
4 positions: Jason Anderson.
Then the night got worse for Lawrence in Race Three when he was absolutely slammed in a corner by Justin Barcia on the first lap. Lawrence cut down a bit in a berm while battling his brother Hunter, and Barcia was coming up the inside in an extremely aggressive angle at a high rate of speed. It's hard to say what line Barcia was intending to go to, as most riders were using the berm in that corner but Barcia was cutting across the inside, possibly to keep the door closed to the riders behind him. Either way, this left him with a nearly head on collision with Lawrence. Barcia locked up the brakes to try to avoid it, but it was too late and Lawrence got slammed. At first, the series' leader was down holding his hand or arm, but he did eventually get back on the bike to cruise around at the back of the pack and try to collect points. He finished the race in 21st place, and unofficially would end up eighth overall. The trouble in Race Three negated most of the damage from the penalty in Race Two, although he might have finished seventh overall without the penalty, which is worth one additional championship point.
Jett Lawrence down hard
Monster Energy 450 Race 3
The word on Jett is that the left side of his body was battered and bruised but he's going through further evaluation. In the post-race press conference Hunter Lawrence, Jett's brother who finished on the podium, said, "Yeah thankfully he’s not hurt really bad as of now, after Doc G’s diagnostic check."
Lawrence entered the race up 16 points on Cooper Webb in the series standings, Webb with a podium overall ended up cutting that gap down to eight points as the series hits its final off weekend of the season.