There was a big shake up in the second race of the 450SX Triple Crown in St. Louis, which appeared to have been won by Jett Lawrence. Instead, Lawrence was one of many who jumped the finish line jump while it was showing both a red cross flag and the checkered flag, and he and three others have taken on penalties from the AMA.

Four riders, in total, were penalized: Jett Lawrence (two positions), Cooper Webb (two positions), Chase Sexton (two positions), Aaron Plessinger (two positions) and Jason Anderson (four positions). Webb, Plessinger, and Sexton jumped when the white flag was out, Anderson jumped the jump with both the white flag and the checkers, so he took on a double penalty (four positions).

This has major implications on the Triple Crown overall, because instead of Lawrence coming into the final race tied with Eli Tomac (2-1 and 1-2 results), Lawrence now sits on a 2-3 and will need help to try to wrestle the overall win away from Tomac.