Somewhere along the way, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing started going nuts. The squad is a decade into its sudden turn to dominance, which started in the summer of 2014 with an all-new YZ250F and Jeremy Martin and Cooper Webb running strong. Ever since, the wins keep coming, but now the rosters keep growing! Michael Mosiman is just the latest addition, making his team debut in Seattle.

We charted the last few years for the team here. From the gigantic 250 squad, to a growing amateur lineup and now a 450 team, you’ll see when Star went from big to huge.

Star Yamaha Riders

2024