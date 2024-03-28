Results Archive
Supercross
Indianapolis
News
450SX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Dante Oliveira
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Las Vegas
Fri Mar 29
News
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Mar 30
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 7
News
Full Schedule
Exhaust Podcast: Carson Brown's Secret

Exhaust Podcast Carson Brown's Secret

March 28, 2024 3:00pm
by:

Should dirt bikes get faster or slower? Better might not be better. Carson Brown has top-five supercross speed but prefers to rip on old bikes, minis, two-strokes and more. He knows slower and simpler is definitely more fun, and ultimately, probably better. Even if it's worse! While today's bikes posses an amazing blend of power and traction and undoubtably better than old stuff from an engineering standpoint, that capability means more speed, bigger jumps and more cost. Brown has legit speed, and was a top-five threat in 250SX West Region as recently as as 2022. But his real specialty is pit bikes, two-strokes and more, as evidenced by his unbelievable Instagram account where he rips modern-sized obstacles with modern style on bikes that were never intended for such. It's unreal to watch!

As part of the famous BBR (Brown Brothers Racing) family that has become iconic in pit bike performance, Carson has ridden more bikes than most. He's having a really good time. What has he learned about mins, two-strokes and more? He's learned that they can be more fun than the big, new stuff. What's more, racing them could be better, too. Is this a message we should be hearing?

Jason Weigandt chats with Carson in the latest edition of the Racer X Exhaust Podcast.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura and Racer X Brand.

Main image: Mitch Kendra

Read Now
