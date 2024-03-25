When the green flag flew it was Phoenix Racing Honda’s Mike Witkowski earning himself the $250 Steel City Medical Center holeshot award. However, it wouldn’t take long for Oliveira to take over the lead in the sandy conditions. Girroir would battle wheel-to-wheel with him the entire race, crossing the line 1.2 seconds behind him to earn second overall on the day. Girroir now has 1-1-2-2 overall finishes to start the ’24 GNCC season.

"It was a good race,” Girrior said. “I got off to a good start and was following Dante the first lap – we were ripping. Yeah, he had me in the open stuff. It was square edged, dusty, West Coast conditions. I felt like I had more in the tight stuff, but there's no passing out there. No complaints, that’s the track and everyone has to race it. Hats off to Dante, he rode a killer race. We were wheel-to-wheel the whole race and that's what racing's all about! We were riding our hearts out. He’d make a mistake and I would catch him, I’d make a mistake and he’d pull away. We were probably within three to five seconds for three hours. I feel good, we've had four solid rounds, so let's keep the ball rolling from here."

At first, it appeared that Girroir’s closest title rival, Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki’s Steward Baylor, would take third overall, but he was given a one-position penalty for being more than 25 feet off the marked course. This actually moved Steward’s brother, Grant Baylor, to third overall on the Babbitts Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green machine. Grant Baylor would put in a good ride after coming through 14th on the opening lap of the race.

As for Steward, he wasn’t happy with his start and gave his usual unfiltered take on things in his post-race interview, although at that time he was not aware of the penalty.

“Yeah I got a little throttle happy off the start and flamed the bike out,” said Steward Baylor. “I’ve really got the starts on this bike figured out now, so I think I just mistimed it. Rookie mistake. It was tough to pass today, luckily a few guys waved me by, like Ricky [Russell]. I wasted a lot of time riding at trail riding pace with the rest of the XC1 guys. If someone just wants to ride that way, usually they just let you by. Today it was follow the leader, not too much you could do out there. I understand everyone is racing but dammit, I’m in the points, I’m coming and I will slam you if you’re in my way, and a few of them learned. We’re here to win, we’re here to work and we’re here to pay the bills. I need to make sure my kid can eat. I don’t like those games, brake checking and stuff like that has got to stop. We had a solid ride, the bike worked awesome and we made the right choice on tires. She was eating today. I felt really good and really strong, I just didn’t have time today. We’re looking forward to the rest of the season, round five is, I think, definitely, one of the newer tracks that is definitely up my alley.”