450SX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Overall Race Results
  1. Dante Oliveira
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Thad Duvall
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jett Lawrence
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jo Shimoda
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Fri Mar 29
Sat Mar 30
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Sun Apr 7
Live PulpMX Show Friday Night Before St. Louis SX — Get Tickets Now!

March 25, 2024 6:00am | by:
Live PulpMX Show Friday Night Before St. Louis SX — Get Tickets Now!

We brought back our Racer X/PulpMX Live Shows this year and our first one of 2024 ahead of the Indianapolis Supercross was a blast! We will have another show as Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, Jason Weigandt, and some surprise guests will take to the stage to bench race, take your questions, and maybe even have a push-up competition! Come hang out with the guys as they dig into all sorts of topics.

Our shows are held on the Friday nights prior to the Monster Energy AMA Supercross races. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased below.

Thanks to our sponsor, Fly Racing.

Friday Night Before St. Louis Supercross

The St. Louis Supercross is Saturday, March 30, so our live show will be the Friday night before the race (Friday, March 29).

General Admission Tickets: $30 (Purchase Below)

When:
Friday, March 29th, 2024

Where:
The Moto Museum
3441 Olive St
St. Louis, MO 63103

Times:
Doors Open: 6 p.m.
Show Time: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Purchase tickets for the St. Louis SX Live Show

Main image by Alec Gaut

