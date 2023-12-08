2024 Progressive GNCC Racing
Camp Coker Bullet - XC3 Pro-Am Results
March 23, 2024
XC3 Pro-Am Race Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jhak Walker
|03:26:13.330
|Morrisonville, IL
|Beta
|2
|Dustin S Simpson
|03:31:30.701
|Oakboro, NC
|Yamaha
|3
|Dakoda Devore
|03:04:04.579
|Uhrichsville, OH
|KTM
|4
|Zachary N Davidson
|03:05:52.854
|Iron Station, NC
|Husqvarna
|5
|Sawyer Carratura
|03:17:17.459
|Allison Park, PA
|Yamaha
|6
|Joe Schriver
|03:18:02.136
|Turentum, PA
|Yamaha
|7
|Jeff Werner
|03:01:56.159
|Osgood, IN
|KTM
|8
|James Churn Iii
|03:44:55.250
|Annapolis, MD
|Beta