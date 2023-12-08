Results Archive
Supercross
Indianapolis
News
450SX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Dante A Oliveira
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Las Vegas
Fri Mar 29
News
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Mar 30
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 7
News
Full Schedule

2024 Progressive GNCC Racing

Camp Coker Bullet - XC3 Pro-Am Results

Moree's Sportsman's Preserve
Society Hill, SC United States
March 23, 2024

XC3 Pro-Am Race Results

Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jhak Walker Jhak Walker 03:26:13.330 Morrisonville, IL United States Beta
2 Dustin S Simpson Dustin S Simpson 03:31:30.701 Oakboro, NC United States Yamaha
3 Dakoda Devore Dakoda Devore 03:04:04.579 Uhrichsville, OH United States KTM
4 Zachary N Davidson Zachary N Davidson 03:05:52.854 Iron Station, NC United States Husqvarna
5 Sawyer Carratura Sawyer Carratura 03:17:17.459 Allison Park, PA United States Yamaha
6 Joe Schriver Joe Schriver 03:18:02.136 Turentum, PA United States Yamaha
7 Jeff Werner Jeff Werner 03:01:56.159 Osgood, IN United States KTM
8 James Churn Iii James Churn Iii 03:44:55.250 Annapolis, MD United States Beta
