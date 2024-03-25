Results Archive
Watch: Seattle Supercross Video Highlights & Results

March 25, 2024 11:00am | by:
Video highlights from the 11th round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship (round six of the 250SX West Region Championship and also round 11 round of the SuperMotocross World Championship).

Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) claimed the 250SX main event win in front of his home crowd of family and friends. It was Kitchen's third career 250SX win, but his first true regular format SX win as his previous two wins were Triple Crown overall wins. RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna) and Jo Shimoda (Honda) rounded out the overall podium, respectively.

In the premier class, Cooper Webb (Yamaha) claimed the main event win by just 0.592 seconds over Chase Sexton (KTM) after an all-out battle to the final turn! Championship leader Jett Lawrence (Honda) rounded out the overall podium.

Check out the post-race videos highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, and results from the Seattle Supercross.

Seattle Supercross

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights

450SX Class Highlights

Extended Video Highlights—Both Classes

2024 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #11: Seattle, WA | Lumen Field

Monster Energy Supercross: Press Conference Round 11 – Seattle

Weege Show 2: Seattle Supercross Wrap with RV, Lawrences, Shimoda and More.

Main Event Results

Supercross

Seattle - 250SX West

March 23, 2024
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 16:04.167 18 Laps 52.027 Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
2 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire 16:25.218 +21.051 52.829 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
3 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda 16:30.136 +25.969 53.343 Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R
4 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks 16:34.295 +30.128 53.694 Coalville, UT United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Carson Mumford Carson Mumford 16:41.833 +37.666 54.202 Simi Valley, CA United States Honda CRF250R
Full Results
Supercross

Seattle - 450SX

March 23, 2024
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 24 Laps Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
2 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton +00.592 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
3 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence +23.118 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
4 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger +24.369 Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
5 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen +30.848 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
Full Results

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 131
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 123
3Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 110
4Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 105
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 94
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 230
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 214
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 207
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 192
5Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 190
Full Standings
