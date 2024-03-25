Watch: Seattle Supercross Video Highlights & Results
Video highlights from the 11th round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship (round six of the 250SX West Region Championship and also round 11 round of the SuperMotocross World Championship).
Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) claimed the 250SX main event win in front of his home crowd of family and friends. It was Kitchen's third career 250SX win, but his first true regular format SX win as his previous two wins were Triple Crown overall wins. RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna) and Jo Shimoda (Honda) rounded out the overall podium, respectively.
In the premier class, Cooper Webb (Yamaha) claimed the main event win by just 0.592 seconds over Chase Sexton (KTM) after an all-out battle to the final turn! Championship leader Jett Lawrence (Honda) rounded out the overall podium.
Check out the post-race videos highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, and results from the Seattle Supercross.
Seattle Supercross
Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis
250SX Class Highlights
450SX Class Highlights
Extended Video Highlights—Both Classes
2024 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #11: Seattle, WA | Lumen Field
Monster Energy Supercross: Press Conference Round 11 – Seattle
Main Event Results
Seattle - 250SX WestMarch 23, 2024
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|16:04.167
|18 Laps
|52.027
|Washougal, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|16:25.218
|+21.051
|52.829
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|16:30.136
|+25.969
|53.343
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|16:34.295
|+30.128
|53.694
|Coalville, UT
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Carson Mumford
|16:41.833
|+37.666
|54.202
|Simi Valley, CA
|Honda CRF250R
Seattle - 450SXMarch 23, 2024
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|24 Laps
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Chase Sexton
|+00.592
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|+23.118
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|+24.369
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Ken Roczen
|+30.848
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|131
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|123
|3
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|110
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|105
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|94
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|230
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|214
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|207
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|192
|5
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|190