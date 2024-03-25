Video highlights from the 11th round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship (round six of the 250SX West Region Championship and also round 11 round of the SuperMotocross World Championship).

Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) claimed the 250SX main event win in front of his home crowd of family and friends. It was Kitchen's third career 250SX win, but his first true regular format SX win as his previous two wins were Triple Crown overall wins. RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna) and Jo Shimoda (Honda) rounded out the overall podium, respectively.

In the premier class, Cooper Webb (Yamaha) claimed the main event win by just 0.592 seconds over Chase Sexton (KTM) after an all-out battle to the final turn! Championship leader Jett Lawrence (Honda) rounded out the overall podium.

Check out the post-race videos highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, and results from the Seattle Supercross.

Seattle Supercross

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights