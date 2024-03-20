Results Archive
Overall Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Liam Draper
Arenacross
Daytona Beach 2
Supercross
Birmingham
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Supercross
Indianapolis
450SX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 23
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 23
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Mar 24
Upcoming
Arenacross
Las Vegas
Fri Mar 29
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Mar 30
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
NSA Factory Yamaha Team Announces 2024 Amateur Roster

March 20, 2024 4:30pm | by:
The NSA Factory Yamaha Team has announced its nine-rider roster for 2024: Avery Long, Sage Lewis, Leum Oehlhof, Kade Johnson, Max Shane, Canyon Richards, Owen Covell, Kade Nightingale, and Tayce Morgan. The team confirmed which classes the riders will be competing in as well:

Avery Long's classes: Open Pro Sport and 250 Pro Sport
Leum Oehlhof's classes: Open Pro Sport and 250 Pro Sport
Sage Lewis' classes: 250B and 450B
Canyon Richards' classes: Schoolboy 2, 250B, and 450B (Full moto now, no more GNCC Racing)
Kade Johnson's classes: 250B Ltd and 450B Ltd
Max Shane's classes: 250 B Ltd and 450B Ltd
Owen Covell's classes: Schoolboy 1 and 125 B/C
Tayce Morgan's classes: 85cc 10-12 Ltd and 85cc 10-12 Mod
Kade Nightingale's classes: 65cc 10-11 Ltd and 65cc 10-11 Mod

The team’s top riders, Long and Oehlhof, are both coming off injuries. In September 2023, Oehlhof suffered a practice crash while training supercross, which resulted in the second-generation rider breaking both of his ankles. Long, the 2022 AMA Amateur Rider of the Year, suffered a torn ACL in his knee at the THOR Mini O’s in November. He claimed the 250 and 450 Pro Sport supercross #1 plates, then suffered his knee injury. Long raced through the injury to earn the 250 A motocross title then had to skip the 250 pro sport second moto. Following a few months on the sidelines, Long’s first day back riding was Tuesday.

Follow the NSA Factory Yamaha Team on Instagram on their new account: @nsafactoryamteam.

Main image by Mitch Kendra

