NSA Factory Yamaha Team Announces 2024 Amateur Roster

The NSA Factory Yamaha Team has announced its nine-rider roster for 2024: Avery Long, Sage Lewis, Leum Oehlhof, Kade Johnson, Max Shane, Canyon Richards, Owen Covell, Kade Nightingale, and Tayce Morgan. The team confirmed which classes the riders will be competing in as well:

Avery Long's classes: Open Pro Sport and 250 Pro Sport

Leum Oehlhof's classes: Open Pro Sport and 250 Pro Sport

Sage Lewis' classes: 250B and 450B

Canyon Richards' classes: Schoolboy 2, 250B, and 450B (Full moto now, no more GNCC Racing)

Kade Johnson's classes: 250B Ltd and 450B Ltd

Max Shane's classes: 250 B Ltd and 450B Ltd

Owen Covell's classes: Schoolboy 1 and 125 B/C

Kade Johnson's classes: 250B Ltd and 450B Ltd

Tayce Morgan's classes: 85cc 10-12 Ltd and 85cc 10-12 Mod

Kade Nightingale's classes: 65cc 10-11 Ltd and 65cc 10-11 Mod

The team’s top riders, Long and Oehlhof, are both coming off injuries. In September 2023, Oehlhof suffered a practice crash while training supercross, which resulted in the second-generation rider breaking both of his ankles. Long, the 2022 AMA Amateur Rider of the Year, suffered a torn ACL in his knee at the THOR Mini O’s in November. He claimed the 250 and 450 Pro Sport supercross #1 plates, then suffered his knee injury. Long raced through the injury to earn the 250 A motocross title then had to skip the 250 pro sport second moto. Following a few months on the sidelines, Long’s first day back riding was Tuesday.

Follow the NSA Factory Yamaha Team on Instagram on their new account: @nsafactoryamteam.

Main image by Mitch Kendra